* Fresh supply disruptions in Sudan and Yemen

* Syria turmoil continues with explosion at oil pipeline

* Coming up: EIA oil data at 1530 GMT Wednesday (Adds details, updates prices)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Brent crude climbed above $118 on Wednesday as supply concerns in the Middle East sparked by tensions over Iran and disruptions in South Sudan trumped worries about the health of the global economy as Greece struggles to avoid bankruptcy.

Turmoil also spread in Syria as an explosion hit a major oil pipeline feeding a refinery in Homs.

Front-month April Brent crude futures were up 76 cents at $118.11 a barrel at 0706 GMT, tracking gains in March crude, which settled at $118.28 on Tuesday, reversing losses from earlier in the day.

U.S. crude oil futures rose over $1 to trade as high as $101.76 a barrel, before slipping to $101.61 as of 0707 GMT.

"The oil market continues to be caught between a deterioration in the global economy and supply issues, including actual supply disruptions in Sudan," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

"I don't think it's realistic to expect that risks in the Middle East will disappear."

Sudan seized another 2.4 million barrels of South Sudan's crude over a continued dispute over payment issues.

Oil output was also halted from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the country's largest, after workers went on strike.

EUROZONE UNCERTAINTIES

Supply risks far outweigh continued euro zone woes and will likely keep Brent prices above $110, Friesen said.

Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, which could further delay any agreement on a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece.

Greece needs a second package of financial aid to save it from disorderly default, but the risk of a widespread financial crisis in Europe eased slightly after China reiterated that it was ready to play a bigger role in solving the region's problems.

Also adding to bullishness in the oil market, France posted stronger-than-expected economic growth of 0.2 percent in the last quarter of 2011, buoyed by foreign trade, household consumption and investment. The economy had been expected to contract slightly from the third quarter.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect oil demand to continue to grow in excess of production capacity growth, despite a slowdown in global economic growth.

"It is only a matter of time before inventories and OPEC spare capacity become effectively exhausted, requiring higher oil prices to restrain demand, keeping it in line with available supply," they said in a report late Tuesday.

U.S. OIL STOCKS

Brent's premium to U.S. crude stayed just above $16 a barrel after the latest data from the United States indicated a firm foundation for an economic recovery.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.4 percent in January, after being flat the previous month, with automakers reporting the strongest sales in nearly 2-1/2 years in January.

U.S. crude inventories rose 2.9 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report released during post-settlement trading on Tuesday, a bigger build than expected.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell 2.2 million barrels, with a drop in heating oil stocks making up 1.3 million barrels of the decline, the API report said.

U.S. crude stocks were expected to be up 1.5 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of weekly inventory reports.

Gasoline stocks are expected to be up 800,000 barrels, with distillate stockpiles seen down 1.1 million barrels, the survey showed.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory report is slated for release at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday. (Editing by Miral Fahmy & Kim Coghill)