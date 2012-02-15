SINGAPORE Feb 15 U.S. crude oil futures rose over $1 on Wednesday, with investors concerned about supplies as turmoil accelerated in Syria and Iran's dispute with the West over its nuclear program persisted.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery gained over $1 to trade as high as $101.76 a barrel, before slipping to $101.72 as of 0517 GMT.

Oil output was also halted from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the country's largest, after workers went on strike over pay issues. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)