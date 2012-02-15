Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
SINGAPORE Feb 15 U.S. crude oil futures rose over $1 on Wednesday, with investors concerned about supplies as turmoil accelerated in Syria and Iran's dispute with the West over its nuclear program persisted.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery gained over $1 to trade as high as $101.76 a barrel, before slipping to $101.72 as of 0517 GMT.
Oil output was also halted from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the country's largest, after workers went on strike over pay issues. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.