* Top European buyers of Iran oil cut supply
* Upbeat mood on Greece supports
(Updates previous Singapore)
LONDON Feb 17 Oil steadied near $120 on
Friday, supported by hopes for a long-awaited Greek bailout deal
and tension between OPEC producer Iran and the West.
Concerns about potential supply disruptions and optimism over
Greece has made oil a star performer this week, with U.S. crude
eyeing its biggest weekly gain since late December and Brent
headed for its fourth consecutive weekly rise.
North Sea Brent slipped 6 cents to $120.05 by 1007
GMT. U.S. crude rose 39 cents to $102.70.
"Brent is reacting to a combination of things, including
continued optimism over Greece, a weaker dollar and the market
focusing on reduced exports from Iran to Europe," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief executive of Barratt's Bulletin.
Iran's top oil customers in Europe are making substantial
cuts in imports ahead of European Union sanctions, reducing
flows to the continent in March by more than a third, industry
sources said.
Growing optimism that Greece has finally done enough to
secure a second bailout after it set out extra budget savings
also boosted sentiment.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Monday, and
expectations that they will sign off a bailout deal for Greece
increased after a proposal was dropped to withhold part of the
agreement until after Greek elections expected in April.
"The Europe financial meeting on Monday is going to be the
key driver in oil prices," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity
derivatives manager with Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
Prices were also supported by more evidence of sustained
recovery momentum in the U.S. economy. U.S. data on Thursday
showed jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, solid
growth in factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area and a
faster-than-expected rise in housing starts.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore,
editing by William Hardy)