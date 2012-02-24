* Tensions between Iran and West boost oil
* Upbeat U.S. economy data lifts demand outlook
* Brent hits fresh record in euros on Thursday
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Brent crude rose above
$124 on Friday, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as
worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset
concerns that high oil prices could snuff out demand.
Brent crude rose 45 cents to $124.07 by 0239 GMT
after settling on Thursday at $123.62 a barrel, the highest
front-month settlement since May 2 last year. Brent has gained
more than 11 percent so far this month.
U.S. crude futures rose for a seventh day, its
longest winning streak since a 10-day gain in December 2009. The
April contract was up 66 cents at $108.49 a barrel.
"There's still a risk premium to be built in oil prices
because of Iran," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
Tensions between the West and Iran over Tehran's
controversial nuclear programme rose after a U.N. nuclear
watchdog mission ended in failure this week. Faced with western
sanctions, European and Asian buyers of Iranian crude have or
planned to cut imports from Tehran.
Japan, the world's third biggest oil importer, may cut
Iranian crude oil imports by a more-than-expected 20 percent as
it seeks a waiver from U.S. sanctions, a move which would spare
its banks from a major blow but also boost its rising fuel
import bill.
Yet, the stalemate over Iran's nuclear programme is working
in favour of the Islamic Republic as higher oil prices are
compensating Iran for its market share losses, Barratt said.
Iran said it has maintained oil production levels despite
sanctions, but oil experts said they suspected Tehran was
storing crude at sea while looking for new customers to evade
Western measures.
DEMAND CONCERNS
While upbeat sentiment supported oil, consumption for
refined oil products in the United States -- world's top oil
consumer -- plunged to the lowest level in nearly 15 years, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed.
Rising oil prices have also been adding to concerns over
demand. Brent valued in euros surged to a record on Thursday,
adding fuel costs to the euro zone's debt troubles and denting
the region's recovery efforts.
Brent's record price in euros is "going to hurt any chance
of recovery" at the euro zone, Barratt said.
The euro zone has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt as
its economy is heading into its second recession in just three
years and the wider European Union will stagnate, according to a
forecast by the European Commission.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $15.58
after closing at $15.79 on Thursday as inventories at Cushing,
the delivery point for WTI, fell 315,000 barrels last week. The
spread rose to over $20 a barrel earlier in the month on rising
inventories in the U.S. Midwest.
In other markets, Asian shares rose and the euro hovered at
2-1/2-month highs on Friday after data underscored a recovery in
the battered U.S. labour market and as German business sentiment
improved.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. December home prices rose
0.7 percent.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)