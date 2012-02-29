* Asian stocks firm, euro steady ahead of ECB loan

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Brent crude rose above $122 on Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, in line with gains across broader financial markets on expectations that cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank will spur buying of riskier assets.

Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground as markets expect European banks to borrow about $670 billion from the ECB later in the day.

Brent is recovering from a steep correction, and is poised to gain more than 10 percent this month, the highest since February 2011, on concerns over Iran.

Front-month Brent rose 60 cents to $122.15 a barrel by 0257 GMT, after sliding $2.62 to settle at $121.55. U.S. crude gained 37 cents to $106.94 a barrel. The contract slipped $2.01 to settle at $106.55.

"Today, the market is getting ready for the ECB announcement, and is reacting to the dollar," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"Overall, there is further upside potential because the market is relatively tight. There is spare capacity, but not a vast amount, so any disruption could cut into that buffer."

Brent rose to near 10-month highs after the U.N. nuclear agency said on Friday that Iran has sharply stepped up its controversial uranium enrichment drive.

Oil may have also gained as U.S. consumer confidence improved to a one-year high on the back of a strengthening jobs market, pointing to the economy gaining momentum.

A slower-than-expected increase in crude stocks and a fall in gasoline inventories in the world's biggest oil consumer may have also helped support prices.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 521,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 24, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.1 million barrel build, according to the American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline inventories fell 916,000 barrels, the data showed, compared with forecasts for an 300,000-barrel rise.

A clearer picture on stockpiles will be available later in the day with data due from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Brent will fall further to $120 per barrel, as indicated by a rising channel, while U.S. oil will extend its Tuesday loss to $105.13 per barrel, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

(Editing by Sugita Katyal)