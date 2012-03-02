* IMF says probability of sharp economic slowdown has eased
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, March 1 Brent crude futures
slipped to $126 on Friday, coming off an 11-month high, as fears
of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased and the market
focused on lower seasonal demand for oil in the coming months.
Oil prices had surged nearly 5 percent on Thursday after an
Iranian report of a pipeline fire at top exporter Saudi Arabia
sparked a buying frenzy. Prices later pared gains after CNBC
cited a Saudi oil official as saying the report was untrue.
Front-month Brent slipped 20 cents to $126.00 a
barrel by 0226 GMT, after settling up $3.54 at $126.20 in the
previous session, its highest since April 8, 2011.
Brent topped $128 a barrel in late post-settlement trade on
Thursday, reaching levels not seen since July 2008 when the
growing economic crisis drove oil to record peaks of more than
$147 a barrel.
U.S. oil inched down 1 cent to $108.83 a barrel after
settling $1.77 higher at $108.84.
Markets have been on edge this year due to threats of supply
disruptions caused by the West's standoff with Iran over its
nuclear program and actual production losses from South Sudan,
Yemen, Syria and the North Sea.
But barring an escalation of tension in Iran, analysts said
warmer weather in Europe and Asia following the end of winter
would weigh on prices in coming weeks.
"Oil prices have overshot in the short-term, and with warmer
temperatures as we move from winter to spring, oil demand could
start to fall, starting in March," said Gordon Kwan, head of
energy research at Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong. "Brent
could fall back below $120 if Iran doesn't flare up."
IRAN STRUGGLING TO SELL CRUDE
Iran, the world's fifth largest oil producer, has been
struggling to sell its crude in the face of tightening U.S.
sanctions and a European Union embargo that kicks in on July 1.
This has threatened to tighten global crude supplies.
However, U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said global oil
producers have enough spare production capacity to make up for a
drop in Iranian exports.
Oil prices have also been underpinned this week by positive
manufacturing data out of China, easing fears of a sharp drop in
demand from the world's no.2 oil consumer, and a flood of cheap
funds from the European Central bank.
"China's PMI has increased for three consecutive months,
suggesting a sustainable recovery in manufacturing activities is
now occurring," analysts at ANZ Bank said in a research note.
The probability of a sharp global slowdown has eased due to
recent policy measures adopted in the euro zone to tackle its
debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday,
but it warned risks to world growth remain "squarely to the
downside".
In the short term, Brent will retest a resistance at $126.53
per barrel, while U.S. crude will test a resistance at $110.95
per barrel, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)