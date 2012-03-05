* India's MRPL plans to cut big cuts to Iranian oil imports
* China sets 2012 growth target at 7.5 pct
* Saudi Arabia ups price of Arab Light crude to Asia clients
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, March 5 Brent crude climbed
back near $124 on Monday, rebounding from a drop of 2 percent
the previous session as another refiner announced cuts to
Iranian imports, feeding fears of a supply crunch as the West
presses ahead with sanctions on Tehran.
Relief that China's 2012 growth target came in as expected
at 7.5 percent reassured investors that the country would
continue to propel steady demand for oil, while a delay of up to
four more days in restarting Enbridge Inc's oil
pipeline system in the U.S. Midwest also provided support.
As sanctions against the world's fifth largest oil exporter
Iran over its nuclear programme make trade in its oil more
difficult, its biggest customers including China, Japan and
India are reducing imports from Tehran, even as Middle East
supply risks remain.
The latest company to do so is India's Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) which plans to cut its yearly
Iranian oil import deal by as much as 44 percent to 80,000
barrels per day in 2012/2013.
Tetsu Emori, a fund manager with Astramax Co. in Tokyo said
tensions over Iran could cause a potential supply crunch.
"There's no other alternative to Iranian oil except for
Saudi oil and they have already increased exports last month,"
he said, adding that global oil consumption is increasing on the
back of growing demand for oil in Asia.
Saudi Arabia's current spare capacity is 2.5 million bpd
while production is now at 9.8 million bpd, the country's deputy
oil minister Abdul Aziz Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has said.
In a possible response to additional demand, Saudi Arabia
has raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude oil for
customers in Asia, who buy more than half of its crude exports,
by $1.25 a barrel for April.
Front-month Brent rose 30 cents to $123.95 a barrel
by 0332 GMT. Brent fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia
denied a media report of an explosion at a Saudi oil pipeline
that had helped Brent crude prices shoot up $5 to $126.20, their
highest level since 2008.
U.S. April crude on Monday rose 30 cents to $107.00 a
barrel after settling $2.14 lower at $106.70.
For the weekahead, CPI data out of China and U.S. jobs data,
both due on Friday, are focal points for the market.
"Investors will get their direction from data expected out of
the U.S. and China, and there needs to be some form of
confirmation that an economic recovery is taking place," said
Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based markets analyst at OptionsXpress.
The latest data out of China showed that its services sector
ran at its fastest pace in four months in February -- contrary
to an official report on Saturday that signalled that the sector
was shrinking.
The private-sector HSBC China Services PMI, which provides a
snapshot of conditions in businesses from restaurants to banks,
climbed to a seasonally adjusted 53.9 in February from 52.5 in
January, well above the 50 mark that demarcates expansion and
contraction.
It was, however, well below its long-term trend despite an
uptick in new business growth to an eight-month high.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)