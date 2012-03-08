* Nearly 95 percent of bondholders accept Greek offer
* U.S. jobless claims up, but bright labor outlook stays
* Iran tensions with West over nuclear program persist
* Coming up: U.S. February nonfarm payrolls, Friday
(Recasts, updates volumes, adds details and analyst quote)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, March 8 Crude oil futures rose
for a second day on Thursday as investors cheered
progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which moved the beleaguered
country nearer to unlocking funds it needs to avoid default.
Tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear
ambitions provided further support.
U.S. data showed unemployment benefit claims rose last week,
but not enough to change the outlook that the labor market was
growing stronger. That view helped crude hold gains.
The jobless claims data bolstered expectations that Friday's
U.S. government report on how the jobs market fared in February
will show a solid rise in payrolls.
Spread trading on Brent and the U.S. crude benchmark West
Texas Intermediate also lifted the day's trade.
"Worries of a debt default by Greece eased and market focus
is returning to those factors that led oil futures to hit recent
highs," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Those factors include fears of supply disruption should
Iran's tensions with the West escalate again, McGillian said.
"Bright spots in the economic scene, such as the improving
recovery in the United States, will be weighed against the
slowdown that we're seeing in China," he added.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $125.44 a barrel, gaining $1.32. It hit a session
peak of $126.34, the highest since March 1, when front-month
Brent hit $128.40, the priciest since July 2008.
U.S. April crude settled at $106.58 a barrel, rising
42 cents. It hit a session high of $107.20 in morning trade.
Front-month U.S. crude reached $110.55 on March 1, the highest
since May last year.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $18.86 at the
close from $17.96 on Wednesday, when U.S. government
data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub
shot last week to the highest level in eight months. That stock
build helped boost Brent's premium to U.S. crude. CL-LCO1=R
"The WTI/Brent spread is today's focus and $20 is your first
upside objective," said Tony Rosado, options broker at GA Global
Markets in New York.
Brent trading volume increased almost 10 percent from its
30-day average while dealings in U.S. crude fell 6 percent from
the 30-day average, Reuters data showed.
GREEK HOPES, IRANIAN TENSIONS
Greece closed a bond swap offer to private creditors after
clearing the minimum threshold of acceptance, a step closer to
securing funds it needs to skirt a chaotic default. The deal's
deadline was 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).
Nearly 95 percent of bondholders had signed up for the debt
swap about an hour before the deadline, a Greek government
official told Reuters.
The deal -- the biggest restructuring of sovereign debt in
history -- will see bond holders accept losses of about 74
percent on their investments. All told, it would cut more than
100 billion euros ($133 billion) from Greece's public debt.
The European Union and the International Monetary Fund had
made the bond swap deal a condition for their final approval of
a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece agreed last month.
The euro rose to a global session high against the dollar on
news of the swap deal, stirring "risk-on" trades on oil futures,
other commodities and equities. In late trading, the dollar was
down 0.68 percent against a basket of currencies.
Investors remained focused on the tensions over Iran's
nuclear program, which have driven up oil prices recently.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told news
agency IRNA he welcomed U.S. President Barack Obama's words on a
diplomatic "window of opportunity", but said that continued talk
of sanctions showed "the illusion continues".
France on Wednesday voiced skepticism that a revival of
talks between six world powers and Iran would succeed, saying
Tehran did not seem sincerely willing to negotiate about the
future of its nuclear program.
Led by the United States, the six powers demanded on
Thursday that Iran fulfill a promise to let international
inspectors visit a military installation where the U.N. nuclear
watchdog believes explosives tests aimed at developing atomic
bombs may have taken place.
Supply tightness could become more apparent as Royal Dutch
Shell starts looking for alternative crude when its
deliveries of Iranian oil under outstanding contracts come to an
end to comply with sanctions within weeks.
Other economic data also helped support oil prices, such as
news that Japan's economy shrank less than initially estimated
in the fourth quarter, as companies ramped up spending.
On Friday, the United States, the top oil consumer, will
issue more-comprehensive private- and public-sector employment
data for February. A Reuters poll forecasts a gain of 210,000 in
nonfarm payrolls, with a rise in the private sector of 225,000
jobs offsetting a modest dip in government jobs.
Also on Friday, factory and inflation data from
China should paint a clearer picture of the scale of economic
slowdown in the world's second-biggest oil user.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York and Zaida
Espana in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)