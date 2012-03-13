* Improving German sentiment supportive to oil
* US February retail sales up, lift dollar, Wall St.
* U.S. central bank keeps rates steady
* Coming up: EIA oil data at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
(Updates with API data paragraphs 19-21)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 13 Brent crude prices
settled at an 11-month high on Tuesday as improving
German economic sentiment, rising U.S. retail sales and the U.S.
central bank's reiteration that it plans to keep interest rates
low fuelled optimism about growth.
After a one-day meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve also
acknowledged signs of strength in the economy and said recent
financial market strains have eased, offering few clues on the
chances for further monetary easing.
"The Fed decision is supportive for the oil market," said
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC.
"By not announcing further measures, for now, current
conditions that have improved modestly and that have rallied
energy prices off their October lows should continue to be the
primary factor in determining price direction," Kilduff added.
Brent April crude rose 88 cents to settle at $126.22
a barrel, the highest close since April 8, 2011, having swung
from $125 to $126.79.
U.S. April crude rose 37 cents to settle at $106.71 a
barrel, having reached a high of $107.35. It fell as low as
$105.67 intraday, testing below its 10-day moving average at
$106.73 and 20-day moving average at $106.01.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R firmed to $19.51 a
barrel, based on settlements.
Trading volumes remained lackluster and below 30-day
averages as post-settlement trading neared an end.
German analyst and investor sentiment jumped in March to its
highest since June 2010, according to the Mannheim-based ZEW
economic think tank's monthly survey, well above the consensus
forecast.
U.S. retail sales for February posted their largest gain in
five months, but sparked some profit-taking initially in oil
futures as investors saw fading chances of a third round of
quantitative easing from the Fed.
The German and U.S. data arrived a day after euro zone
finance ministers gave their final approval to a second bailout
package for Greece.
The major U.S. stock indexes closed at multi-year highs,
lifted by the U.S retail sales improvement and the reduced
concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis. European shares
climbed to their highest in more than seven months.
Brent and U.S. crude briefly turned lower intraday when the
strong U.S. retail sales data stoked the dollar and investors
awaited signals from the Fed policy meeting.
The dollar touched an 11-month high against the yen and a
one-month peak against the euro.
IRAN TENSIONS SIMMER
The dispute between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear
program has helped send Brent prices up nearly 18 percent in
2012, and U.S. crude up 8 percent.
Iran has lowered April official selling prices for most of
its crude oil, while raising them for Asia, according to trade
sources said.
Any increase in OPEC production to offset European Union
sanctions on importing Iranian oil ahead of the July 1 embargo
is unlikely, Gulf sources said, though the United States is
pressing Saudi Arabia to boost output to fill the expected
supply gap.
A U.S. official declined to comment on the talks, saying
only, "We consult regularly with the Saudis on a range of
bilateral and global energy issues."
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. commercial crude inventories rose 2.8 million barrels
in the week to March 9, industry group the American Petroleum
Industry said in a report released late Tuesday.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.1 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 3.5 million barrels, the API said.
Ahead of the API report, crude inventories were expected to
have risen 1.7 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts. Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.0 million
barrels and distillates to have fallen 1.3 million barrels.
High prices dented U.S. retail gasoline demand last week,
pushing it 1.4 percent lower from the previous week and 7.2
percent from the year-ago period, MasterCard said in a separate
report.
The U.S. government's oil inventory report from the Energy
Information Administration will follow on Wednesday at 10:30
a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London and Florence
Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Dale Hudson and
David Gregorio)