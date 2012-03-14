* Brent crude falls after closing at 11-month high
* US crude stocks expected to rise 1.7 mln bbls
* Improving US economic sentiment supports
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, March 14 Brent crude eased
towards $126 on Wednesday as expectations for a build in U.S.
crude inventories offset improving economic sentiment in the
world's top oil consumer.
Brent crude fell 20 cents to $126.02 a barrel by
0245 GMT, after settling at an 11-month high of $126.22 on
Tuesday. U.S. crude eased seven cents at $106.64.
"The U.S. economy seems more buoyant, so that is keeping the
market up," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.
"What will bring oil prices off is if we get strong builds in
inventories. Supply seems to be sufficient, with OPEC producing
at high levels to make up for any shortfall."
The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration is
expected to report later on Wednesday the fourth straight rise
in weekly crude oil inventories.
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles were forecast to have
climbed 1.7 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts. Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.0 million
barrels, while distillates to have fallen 1.3 million.
The industry group American Petroleum Industry on Tuesday
estimated U.S. crude inventories rose 2.8 million barrels in the
week to March 9.
Increasing U.S. oil supplies could slow the market's recent
rally, with Brent up more than 17 percent and U.S. crude up
nearly 8 percent so far this year.
Bullish sentiment has been fueled by rising hopes of a U.S.
economic recovery and tensions between Iran and the West over
the OPEC producer's nuclear programme.
The U.S. central bank slightly upgraded its economic outlook
on Tuesday, saying it expected "moderate" growth over coming
quarters and a gradual decline in the unemployment rate,
although it said the jobless rate "remains elevated".
U.S. retail sales posted their largest rise in five months
in February, data showed on Tuesday, reflecting growing
confidence by Americans to purchase goods.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers say
surging oil markets are beyond their control and prices could
spike higher unless tensions between the West and Iran subside.
A majority of Americans would support U.S. military action
against Iran if there were evidence that Tehran is building
nuclear weapons, even if such action led to higher gasoline
prices, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.
