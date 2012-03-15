* U.S. oil prices up on growth hopes
* Brent prices lag on weak Europe economic recovery
* Iran tensions continue to support oil prices
By Rebekah Kebede
PERTH, March 15 U.S. oil futures inched up
in Asian trading on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data,
signalling a recovery in the world's largest economy and supply
worries spurred by tensions over Iran's nuclear programme
supported oil prices.
In London, Brent crude was flat on Thursday, pressured by a
fragile economic recovery in Europe, which is lagging the United
States and Asia.
"I am still bullish about the oil price in the
short-to-medium term with demand likely to be strong due to
recent reports of strong U.S. employment and retail sales data.
Supply issues from Iran are also still lingering," Miguel
Audencial, a trader with CMC Markets in Sydney, said.
U.S. April crude rose 31 cents to $105.75 a barrel by
0312 GMT, while in London ICE Brent crude for April delivery
edged up 3 cents to $125 a barrel.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday acknowledged the
improved economic outlook by slightly upgrading its forecast,
expecting "moderate" growth over coming quarters and a gradual
decline in the unemployment rate.
Supply worries sparked by tensions with Iran continued to
persist and on Wednesday U.S. President Barack Obama, in a joint
news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron, said
the window for a diplomatic solution with Iran over Tehran's
nuclear programme was shrinking.
A majority of Americans would support U.S. military action
against Iran if there were evidence that Tehran is building
nuclear weapons, even if such action led to higher gasoline
prices, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.
The West suspects Iran of using its nuclear programme to
build atomic weapons, which Tehran denies. The United States and
the European Union have imposed sanctions against Iran for its
disputed nuclear activities, and mounting tensions between the
Islamic Republic and the West have elevated crude oil prices.
After dallying for days, Iran on Wednesday said it welcomed
the resumption of stalled nuclear talks with six world powers,
saying the two sides should set "the date and the venue",
Iranian media reported.
HIGH INVENTORIES, STRONG DOLLAR
Growing crude inventories in the United States, the world's
largest oil consumer, and a stronger dollar kept a ceiling on
oil prices.
On Wednesday, U.S. government data showed crude stocks at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub surged 2.5 million barrels
to a nine-month high, government data showed. Inventories there
have risen for eight straight weeks, amassing the biggest
eight-week gain since January 2009.
The U.S. president and British prime minister also discussed
the possibility of releasing emergency oil reserves during their
meeting, the first sign that Obama is starting to test global
support for an effort to knock back near-record fuel prices.
The dollar hit a fresh 11-month high against the yen and a
one-month peak against the euro in Asia on Thursday, supported
by growing optimism on the U.S. economic recovery and subsequent
rises in U.S. bond yields.
The U.S. unit gained against all other currencies, with its
index against a basket of major currencies hitting its highest
in two months at 80.738. It last stood at 80.62.
Gains in the dollar can pressure dollar-denominated
commodities by making them more expensive to consumers using
other currencies.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)