* U.S. Q1 GDP slows from Q4
* Slowing U.S. growth raises likelihood of QE3
* Sanctions, better economic growth to support oil in H2
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 30 Brent crude edged lower
towards $119 per barrel on Monday as economic woes in developed
economies stoked fears of lower fuel demand, although the
prospect of a third round of monetary easing by the United
States limited its decline.
U.S. economic growth cooled in the first quarter, raising
expectations that the Federal Reserve could start a third round
of government bond buying, or quantitative easing known in
markets as QE3, to support the economy. Such a move would
increase market liquidity and heighten risk appetite for
commodities.
Brent June crude had fallen 25 cents to $119.58 per
barrel by 0306 GMT after gaining nearly 1 percent last week.
U.S. June crude was at $104.72 per barrel, down 21 cents.
Trading in Asia is likely to be subdued, with Japan and
China closed for a public holiday.
"If growth in the U.S. is going to be weaker than the Fed
and the market expect, then the Fed will have to act," said
Jeremy Friesen, commodities strategist at Societe Generale.
While Friday's U.S. growth data was not weak enough to spur
the Fed into another round of bond buying, it kept expectations
for QE3 alive, analysts said.
The U.S. dollar stayed at multi-week lows against the euro
and yen on the possibility of more stimulus. A weaker greenback
can be supportive to dollar-denominated oil by making it less
expensive to consumers using other currencies.
Europe's debt woes continued to spook investors as some
economies in the region returned to recession, while data on
Friday underscored Spain's economic plight, with nearly a
quarter of its work force unemployed.
"We're going through the worst patch now as reforms start to
take effect," Friesen said.
BETTER H2 2012
Yet expectations for better economic growth in the second
half of the year and tighter oil supplies, because of
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and North Africa and
production disruption in the North Sea, could lift oil prices,
analysts said.
"The global economy will have a stronger second half as
central banks will have no alternative but to stimulate growth,"
Friesen said, adding that tighter sanctions on Iran would curb
supplies.
Seasonal demand for gasoline and diesel was expected to pick
up from mid-May, while refineries would emerge from maintenance,
he said.
The United States was expected to press ahead with sanctions
on OPEC's second-largest producer Iran as global oil inventories
grew in the past two months, analysts said.
World oil and motor fuel supplies exceeded demand by 500,000
barrels per day in March and April, the Energy Information
Administration said, allowing consumer countries to build
cushions against potential losses from U.S. and EU measures
against Tehran.
Societe Generale expects Brent to average at $130 per barrel
in the second half, with prices higher in third quarter as the
sanctions take effect from July 1.
A European Union oil embargo on Iran, set to take effect in
July, prohibits EU insurers from covering Iranian oil exports
anywhere in the world.
Brent's premium to West Texas Intermediate could narrow to
$5 per barrel, Friesen said, as the Seeway pipeline reverses
from mid-May, draining a glut of crude from the U.S.
Midwest.
Brent's premium to WTI CL-LCO1=R was at $14.86 per barrel
on Monday, below Friday's settlement at $14.90.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)