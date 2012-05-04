* Businesses outside the farm sector added 170,000 jobs
-survey
* World powers urge Iran to give more nuclear access
* Brent to drop to $113.77 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls, April; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, May 4 Brent crude held above $116 on
Friday ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report, with the benchmark
poised for its steepest weekly fall since December due to
concerns over the health of the global economy and easing supply
disruption fears.
The jobs data will help investors gauge the outlook for oil
demand growth in the world's biggest economy amid renewed
concerns the country's recovery may be faltering. Businesses
outside the farm sector are expected to have added 170,000 jobs
last month, according to a Reuters survey.
Brent crude gained 12 cents to $116.20 a barrel by
0216 GMT, after racking up a 3 percent loss in two straight
sessions, its biggest two-day percentage loss since Feb. 28.
U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $102.67, after ending about
2.5 percent lower.
"We are seeing a slightly easing situation as far as the
supply-demand balance is concerned against the backdrop of the
global economic growth and OPEC production levels," said Ric
Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "There is a
downside bias to oil prices."
Oil and commodities across the board plunged on Thursday, as
a slower-than-expected growth in the U.S. services sector
sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing through the
key support levels. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies
CRB index fell nearly 1 percent, extending Wednesday's
1.3 percent drop.
Brent is poised to fall 3 percent, posting its steepest
slide since the week ended Dec. 18, while U.S. oil is set to
slide 2.1 percent, marking the biggest decline in a month.
Oil prices are also under pressure after industry data
provider Genscape reported that crude inventories at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. futures hit a fresh
record high on May 1.
"We are seeing a build up in inventories and that is
weighing on prices," Spooner said.
Against worries of a slowing global economy and rising
inventories, progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme is
easing fears among investors of a supply disruption from the
Middle East.
The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council said
they expected talks with Tehran to lead to concrete steps toward
a negotiated solution.
Iran and major powers resumed talks in mid-April in Istanbul
after a gap of more than a year, with investors viewing the
resumption as a chance to ease escalating tension and help to
avert the threat of a new Middle East war. They are to meet
again on May 23 in Baghdad.
"Things will change completely if there is a major supply
disruption, but as of now the resumption in talks is helping
ease those concerns," Spooner said.
"Brent has more to lose than U.S. prices because there was a
bigger supply risk premium attached to Brent."
Brent will extend losses to $113.77 per barrel, as a
preceding downtrend from the March 23 high of $127.06 has
resumed, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. oil will extend its Thursday loss to $101.82, a break
below which will trigger a further loss to the April 10 low of
$100.68, he added.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)