* Coalition talks stall in Greece, weighs on riskier assets
* China acts to boost loans, bolster flagging economy
* IAEA, Iran holds third round of nuclear talks in Vienna
* U.S. crude slips to lowest since December
LONDON, May 14 Oil fell sharply on Monday,
extending recent heavy losses, as mounting political uncertainty
in Greece and worry about the prospects for growth in China
added to a sense that the demand outlook is worsening.
Adding to jitters about the future of the euro zone,
Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the
president for a final round of coalition talks on Monday,
pushing Athens to the brink of fresh polls.
This added to already mounting worries of a global economic
slowdown triggered by last week's lacklustre industrial output
data from China, the world's second-largest economy and oil
consumer.
Brent crude was down by $1.65 to $110.61 a barrel by
1307 GMT, stretching its losses into a third session and after
settling at $112.26 on Friday.
It earlier fell more than $2, and was heading for its lowest
close since Jan. 25. It was as high as $128 per barrel at the
start of March.
U.S. crude fell $1.82 to $94.31. It sunk to its
lowest since December 19.
"With the Greek elections putting in peril the euro zone
unity, the Chinese industrial production putting in peril the
main engine of growth...last week was a pretty bad week for
global sentiment," said Olivier Jakob, at Petromatrix in Zug.
He said this poor sentiment was dragging on into this week,
and that a Saudi call for oil at $100 per barrel was adding to
the negative tone.
SAUDI PRICE TARGET
The world's biggest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia wants an oil
price of around $100 a barrel and would like to see global
inventories rise before demand picks up in the second half of
the year, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said.
China's central bank on the weekend cut the amount of cash
banks must hold as reserves, freeing an estimated 400 billion
yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending, after data showed the economy
weakening, not recovering, from its slowest quarter of growth in
three years.
German chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a
defeat on Sunday in an election in the country's most populous
state, a result which could embolden the left opposition to step
up attacks on her European austerity policies.
Giving some support to the oil price, Iran warned Western
powers on Sunday that applying pressure on Tehran could
jeopardise talks on its nuclear programme, state television
reported.
Iran's dispute with the West about its nuclear programme and
a European Union embargo on Tehran's oil, set for July, sent
prices soaring in the first quarter.
A senior U.N. nuclear official said Iran must give his
inspectors access to information, people and sites as he began a
two-day meeting with Iranian officials on the Islamic state's
disputed atomic activities on Monday.
Technical analysts saw scope for further weakness in Brent
crude, given the price action seen in recent days.
"The next support is seen at $108.90 and $108.50 but the
price signals are not indicating that the price is basing out at
the moment," said Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at
Barclays Capital.
