* G8 summit fails to reassure investors about Greek exit
* G8 leaders tough on Iran, ready to release strategic
stocks
* China's premier calls for more efforts to support growth
(Updates prices)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, May 21 Oil prices rose back towards $108
per barrel on Monday, after last week's falls, supported by
uncertainty over talks between Iran and world leaders planned
for this week, although fears of Greece's possible exit from the
euro continued to weigh.
A summit of the Group of Eight major economies at the
weekend failed to deliver any signal that Europe would act
quickly to address the risk of a chaotic Greek exit from the
euro, leaving investors in a state of alert, curbing an upturn
in oil prices.
"Gains may be short-lived as EU politicians as usual are
having a hard time agreeing on anything. However an interesting
week ahead with the European debt crisis posing a risk on the
downside and the potential for nuclear talks with Iran to fail
on the upside," said Thorbjoern Bak Jensen, oil analyst at
Global Risk Management.
Brent crude was up 73 cents to $107.87 a barrel by
1246 GMT, up from a 2012 low on Friday. In the last three weeks,
Brent has shed almost 11 percent - its largest three-week fall
since May 2011.
U.S. crude, widely known as WTI, gained 23 cents to
$91.71, its first rise in seven sessions.
Barclays Capital's technical chart analysis team predicted
further sell-offs in oil markets, saying it was bearish on both
crude benchmarks in the medium term. The bank's analysts are
usually among the most bullish on oil prices, along with its
U.S. peer Goldman Sachs.
"We are bearish for WTI and look for a move toward $90.45.
Beyond there, we target $90.00 and then $89.00. The aggressive
selloff in Brent broke below our target near $108.50 and compels
us to expect further downside toward $104.75," the team wrote in
its daily technical note.
IRAN
Sending a strong message to Iran ahead of talks on
Wednesday, G8 leaders put the International Energy Agency on
standby to tap emergency oil stockpiles if tougher new sanctions
on Tehran threaten to strain supplies.
Western states have imposed sanctions on Iran's energy and
banking sectors since the beginning of this year to try to
disrupt Iran's nuclear programme, which they suspect is aimed at
developing weapons. Iran says its intentions are peaceful.
The European Union is preparing to apply a total embargo on
the purchase of Iranian crude oil in July.
However, in a bearish move for oil markets, the chief of the
U.N. nuclear watchdog began rare talks in Tehran on Monday
after voicing hope for a deal to investigate suspected atomic
bomb research - a gesture that Iran may count on to get
international sanctions relaxed and deflect threats of war.
"All signs point to progress. Not everything is going to be
solved by these meetings but at least there is some progress,"
said Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix.
China's premier called for additional efforts to support
growth on Sunday, boosting sentiment in oil.
China's crude oil imports from Iran rebounded more than 50
percent in April from March after resolving pricing disputes
over term contracts, but shipments fell nearly a quarter from a
year ago, with Saudi Arabian supplies helping to plug the gap.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Anthony
Barker)