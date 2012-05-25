* Talks on Iran nuclear programme extended
* German manufacturing shrinks at fastest rate in 3 years
* U.S. durable goods data up, but less than expected
* Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, May 25 Brent crude futures held
steady at $106 a barrel on Friday, with the impact of slowing
global economic growth partially tempered by potential supply
disruptions in the Middle East.
Risks to supply increased as talks on Iran's nuclear
programme reached a stalemate, with western countries insisting
Tehran must cease uranium enrichment before sanctions against it
can be eased.
Brent remained on track for its fourth weekly loss, however,
with shadows over the global economy darkening after weak data
from the United States, China and Europe. That would mark its
longest losing streak since early 2010.
Brent crude was down two cents to $106.53 a barrel
by 0253 GMT after touching a session high of $106.98. U.S. crude
had dropped 5 cents to $90.60, also on track for its
fourth weekly loss.
"The Iran situation will probably see a premium being built
into oil prices regardless of the situation in Europe as I think
the $15 destruction in prices we've seen (since early May) has
already factored in the risk of Greece exiting the euro zone,"
said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a
Sydney-based commodity research firm.
After seeming conciliatory before the Baghdad talks, Iran
insisted on its right to nuclear fuel enrichment. Both sides
have agreed to meet again next month for more talks, as danger
lurked of a new Middle East war raised by Israeli threats to
bomb Iran.
Rising tension over the past year has pushed global oil
prices upwards as the West has broadened sanctions to bar Iran's
crude oil exports.
But some of the supply risks were eased when a top U.S.
Republican said western sanctions on Iran could rock global oil
markets hard enough to justify a release of emergency crude
reserves from consuming countries.
SHAKY GROUND
The global economy appeared on shaky ground as the euro
zone's private sector contracted, U.S. manufacturing growth
slowed and China's once booming factories faltered.
In Europe, a downturn that started in smaller states on the
euro zone's periphery is now taking root in the core countries
of Germany and France, where tepid growth had been the main
ballast for the euro area economy.
In China, the world's no. 2 oil consumer, factory output
faltered in May, as export orders fell to two-month lows,
pointing to sluggish economic activity in the first half of the
year and denting the outlook for oil demand.
Also worrying policymakers, demand for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rose less than expected in April, while
weekly jobless claims dipped only modestly, adding to worries
about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer.