* IAEA finds higher uranium trace in Iran
* U.S. consumer sentiment rise supports oil
* Euro zone debt crisis limits oil rise
* Coming up: API oil stocks data 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, May 25 Oil prices rose for a second
day on Friday on the lack of progress in negotiations with Iran
over its disputed nuclear program, but crude futures posted a
fourth straight weekly loss as Europe's debt problems threatened
economic growth and petroleum demand.
Euro-zone political turmoil and economic uncertainty
pressured the euro against the dollar, and along with recent
signs of slowing Chinese economic growth and rising U.S. crude
oil inventories, helped limit gains of Brent and U.S. crude
futures.
This week's negotiations on Iran's nuclear program yielded
little progress, though the six major powers and Tehran agreed
to meet again in June, keeping the threat of conflict and supply
disruptions in play for investors.
News that Iran has enhanced its ability to enrich uranium
and that U.N. inspectors found traces of uranium particles
enriched at a higher rate than reported by Iran increased
concerns in the oil markets ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial
Day holiday weekend.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose in May to its highest in more
than four years, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
final reading for the month said. The bigger-than-expected
increase added support for oil prices.
Brent July crude rose 28 cents to settle at $106.83
a barrel, having swung from $106.02 to $107.24. The fourth
straight weekly loss was only 31 cents, but Brent has fallen
$13, or 10.85 percent, in that four-week period.
U.S. July crude edged up 20 cents to settle at
$90.86, having moved from $90.20 to $91.32, and remaining inside
Thursday's trading range. For the week, it fell 62 cents and
losses during the four-week period total $14.07, or 13.4
percent.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to
$15.97, after dropping to $15.57 and reaching $16.25 intraday.
Trading volumes were anemic, with U.S. crude turnover 56
percent below the 30-day average. Brent dealings outpaced U.S.
volume, but were 37 percent b e low the Brent 30-day average.
U.S. gasoline futures for June delivery edged up 1.64
cents to finish at $2.8929 a gallon, ahead of the busy summer
driving season, but rose just 0.66 cents from the previous
week's close.
All week long, the gasoline contract was range-bound and
pivoted around its 200-day moving average, having moved below
the gauge on Feb. 17 for the first time since Feb. 2.
At the settlement price, U.S. gasoline futures had retraced
half of their 41 percent rally from November to end-of March,
during which prices rose $1 to $3.4455 a gallon. Technical
analysts consider the so-called 50 percent Fibonacci retracement
significant because it brings the price below a key level of
support.
Meanwhile, money managers raised their net long U.S. crude
futures and options positions, but by only two contracts, in the
period to May 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said.
"The drop in the euro against the dollar and the drama in
the euro zone have pulled crude off highs, but the IAEA finding
high uranium traces in Iran may help keep crude prices supported
... and brings up the question again of how patient will Israel
continue to be," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at PFGBest Research
in Chicago.
The euro tumbled to nearly a two-year low against the dollar
on Friday as fears of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone
and the risk that other debt-plagued countries could also leave
the bloc rattled markets.
A request from Spain's wealthiest autonomous region,
Catalonia, for central government help with refinancing debt was
the latest news to hit the euro.
IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM DISPUTE
Iran's insistence on the right to enrich uranium and Western
powers' requirement that Tehran first shut down higher-grade
enrichment before sanctions are lifted continued to be sticking
points in talks held in Baghdad this week.
A senior State Department official headed to Tel Aviv on
Friday to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Israel's security
following the talks between six world powers and Iran.
The U.N.'s IAEA said Iran has raised its potential capacity
to make sensitive nuclear material by installing hundreds of new
enrichment centrifuges at the Fordow underground site.
The IAEA also said on Friday that it had found traces of
uranium particles enriched to up to 27 percent at Iran's
bunkered Fordow site, compared with the 20 percent enrichment
Tehran has officially reported to the IAEA.
The IAEA said that Iran told the U.N. agency that this
higher-grade enrichment "may happen for technical reasons beyond
the operator's control."
