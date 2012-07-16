* Asia shares extend rally as China growth within
expectations
* Bernanke's semi-annual monetary policy report key this
week
* Brent to retrace to $101.26 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. Retail sales mm June; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 16 Brent crude held steady above
$102 per barrel on Monday on optimism over the outlook for
demand growth as China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the government
will step up efforts to boost the economy of the world's
second-largest oil consumer.
Oil rallied for a third day on Friday after China's economy
expanded in line with expectations, easing concerns a slowdown
in Europe was hurting a lot more than expected. Even though
China's growth slowed for the sixth successive quarter, Asian
shares and the euro extended their rally on Monday on signs
steps Beijing had taken so far were underpinning the economy.
Brent crude slipped 5 cents to $102.35 a barrel by
0232 GMT. Prices settled $1.33 higher on Friday, crossing its
50-day moving average below $102 for the first time since April.
U.S. oil fell 41 cents to $86.69 a barrel, after
ending $1.02 higher. The contract also pushed above its
50-moving average of $87.50 for the first time since May on
Friday.
"Short-term sentiment should be good for oil as well as
other risk assets. It is a combination of two factors -- China's
growth coming in in line with expectations and hopes for more
measures to boost the economy," said Ben Le Brun, a markets
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"We are seeing prices come off a bit due to profit-taking.
Any dips will face quite strong support levels."
China's Wen said efforts to stabilise the economy are
working and the government will step up efforts in the second
half of the year to increase policy effectiveness and foresight,
the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. He said the
economy was running at a slower, more stable pace of growth.
"The economic growth rate is still within the government
target range set early this year, and stabilisation policies are
working," Wen was quoted as saying.
Prices are also drawing support from hopes Europe's fiscal
crisis would stabilise after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Sunday she was confident a majority of German lawmakers would
back aid for Spain's ailing banks.
Fresh warning by Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz, through
which 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports passes, if
its security is threatened is also supporting prices. Tehran
will increase its military presence in international waters,
said Ali Fadavi, naval commander in Iran's elite Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Brent has slipped 20 percent from the highs for the year
touched in March despite concerns over supply disruptions from
the Middle East as investors worry about demand growth amid a
slowdown in the West.
CAPPING GAINS
A slew of announcements over the weekend that have helped
improve the supply outlook are, however, capping price gains.
Yemen's oil minister said on Sunday the country may be able
to resume exports as planned this week after tribesmen agreed to
allow repairs to the country's main crude pipeline.
The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan on Saturday held
their first talks since their countries came close to war in
April, raising hopes for a negotiated settlement of oil and
border disputes before an Aug. 2 U.N. Security Council deadline.
The United Arab Emirates loaded its first cargo on Sunday
from its long-awaited new oil export terminal on the Gulf of
Oman as Iran renews threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent will retrace to $101.26 per barrel as a corrective
wave cycle has completed on the rise from the July 10 low of
$97.73 to $103.44, while U.S. oil will rise to $88.98 per barrel
after a moderate correction to $86.07 per barrel, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)