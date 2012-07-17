* Asian shares pause as investors await Bernanke's testimony
* IMF cuts global growth forecast as emerging economies slow
* Brent to hover around $102.43 -technicals
* Coming Up: Fed's Bernanke testifies; 1400 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 17 Brent crude rose on Tuesday,
staying above $103 per barrel on hopes of more policy steps by
central banks to stimulate global economic growth ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony.
Bernanke will present his semi-annual monetary policy report
to Congress later in the day and on Wednesday against a backdrop
of lacklustre growth at home and a worsening debt in Europe. His
peers at central banks in China, the euro zone and Britain have
already eased monetary policy to prop up their economies.
Brent crude rose 19 cents to $103.56 a barrel by
0259 GMT. The contract rose to as much as $103.74, the
highest since late May. U.S. crude gained 19 cents to
$88.62 after settling $1.33 a barrel higher.
"The market focus is on further monetary easing measures,"
said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"If the global economy is slowing, we can expect oil demand
growth to slow down as well."
Hasegawa expects the two benchmarks to trade in a tight
range over the next 24 hours, with Brent staying between $102
and $104 a barrel and the upside for the U.S. benchmark capped
at $90 and a floor set at $86.
Weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary
Fund global growth forecast revived hopes the Fed will announce
more stimulus, pushing the dollar index down 0.16
percent, which partly aided the rise in oil prices.
In a mid-year health check of the world economy, the IMF
said emerging market nations, long a global bright spot, were
being dragged down by the economic turmoil in Europe and warned
the global outlook could dim further if policymakers in the euro
zone do not act with enough force and speed to quell the crisis.
U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight month,
the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008 when the country
was mired in recession, adding to evidence the world's largest
economy was slowing.
Brent oil is expected to hover around $102.43, the neckline
of a possible inverted head-and-shoulders, while U.S. oil will
gain more to $89.50 per barrel, driven by a wave (c), according
to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
SUPPORTING PRICES
Despite the backdrop of a weakening economic outlook, oil
prices have risen in the past sessions partly due to worries
over a supply disruption from the Middle East.
Brent has slipped 20 percent from the highs for the year
touched in March due to worries about demand growth, but the
contract has found a floor because of simmering tensions over
Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a
fishing boat that failed to heed warnings, killing one and
injuring three. That pushed oil higher on Monday, serving as yet
another reminder of how quickly a confrontation can turn deadly
in the Gulf.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday the
United States and Israel were "on the same page" in their
determination to prevent Iran from achieving what the West fears
is its goal of building a nuclear bomb.
World power and Iran have had several rounds of talks to
resolve the standoff, but have so far failed to secure a
breakthrough.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)