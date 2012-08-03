* U.S. crude futures rally nearly 5 percent
* U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rise more than forecast
* N. Sea maintenance, embargo on Iran oil support prices
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Adds analyst comment, updates U.S. volume in paragraph 11)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Oil prices rose sharply on
Friday, with Brent crude futures hitting a 10-week high, after a
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed employers added more jobs
than expected in July.
U.S. crude jumped nearly 5 percent as the better-than
expected job additions, even with a small rise in the
unemployment rate to 8.3 percent, sparked a rally in equities
markets and pushed the euro up versus the dollar.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose 2 percent, led by U.S. crude as a weak dollar fed the bull
market sentiment.
The dollar slipped 1 percent against a basket of
currencies. A weaker U.S. currency can be supportive to
dollar-denominated oil and other commodities.
"Today's upsurge was triggered by the much better than
anticipated non-farm payrolls report, that offered a much larger
increase in jobs than had generally been expected," Jim
Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a
note. "The ISM non-manufacturing index offered some icing on
the cake while conjuring up images of better than expected oil
demand during this third quarter."
Brent September crude rose $3.04 to settle at
$108.94 a barrel, having pushed 3 cents above the 100-day moving
average to reach $109.13, highest intraday front-month price
since reaching $109.36 on May 22.
U.S. September crude rose $4.27 to settle at $91.40 a
barrel, having reached $91.74, highest since July 20.
U.S. crude fell 2 percent on Thursday on weak economic data
and dashed hopes for more stimulus when the European Central
Bank did not announce immediate and concrete new actions to
bolster economic growth.
Brent posted a 2.32 percent weekly gain and U.S. crude rose
1.4 percent for the week, after slipping the same percentage
last week. Brent rose 7.28 percent and U.S. crude gained 3.65
percent in July.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to July 31, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Friday.
Total Brent crude trading volumes lagged the 30-day average
by 7 percent, with U.S. crude dealings 1 3 percent a bove its
30-day average.
Brent crude's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R dropped back
below $18 a barrel, after nearing $19 intraday.
But Brent's front-month premium to the Brent October
contract LCO-1=R was little changed at $1.49 a barrel based on
settlements, as the North Sea problems and geopolitical fears
keep nearby Brent contracts supported.
U.S. employers added 163,000 jobs last month, the most in
five months, the Labor Department said. The reading was well
above the 100,000 consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The slight rise in the unemployment rate, however, had some
analysts and traders saying it was likely to keep on the table
the possibility of further monetary stimulus for the economy
from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even after the Fed's meeting that
concluded on Wednesday did not provide any additional stimulus.
More pressure on the dollar and support for oil resulted
from a report showing the pace of growth in the huge U.S.
services sector edged up in July, though employment fell to its
lowest level in nearly a year.
U.S. RBOB gasoline rallied more than 2 percent, and
heating oil futures nearly 3 percent as they pushed back
above $2.90 a gallon. Gasoline pushed back above its 200-day
moving average and heating oil moved above its 100-day moving
average.
Refined products futures, especially gasoline, have been
lifted because of problems and shut units at several U.S.
refineries and by the shutdown, after a leak, of Enbridge's Line
14 crude oil pipeline, which carries Canadian crude to Midwest
refineries.
THREATS TO SUPPLY
Supportive to crude and refined products futures, Tropical
Storm Ernesto, the fifth storm of the Atlantic season, entered
the Caribbean on Friday, still projected to move toward the Gulf
of Mexico.
The continuing turmoil in the Middle East continues to be
supportive for crude oil prices. The European Union's embargo on
importing Iranian crude has entered a second month as the West's
dispute with Iran over Tehran's nuclear program continues to
keep tensions stoked.
As fighting continued in Syria, Iran blamed Western and Arab
countries on Friday for the failure of Kofi Annan's Syria peace
plan, a day after the former U.N. secretary general quit as
international envoy.
Brent crude garnered additional support this week on
expectations that maintenance in the British sector of the North
Sea will cut crude oil production in September.
