* Eyes on EU bond purchase, growth measures from US, China
* Mideast tensions support oil
* Coming up: API weekly oil stocks; 2030 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Brent crude steadied above $109
a barrel on Tuesday on hopes Europe would take further action to
tackle its intractable debt crisis, while supply worries
stemming from North Sea maintenance and Middle East tensions
also supported prices.
The European Central Bank last week said it may again start
buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs, but details of how it will stabilise the bloc's
bond markets have yet to be fleshed out.
"The market is trying to interpret everything that's coming
out of the ECB so there is a lot of indecisiveness across
assets," said Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based market analyst at
OptionsXpress.
"The uncertainty, coupled with tension in the Middle East,
is giving a slightly positive impact to oil prices."
Brent crude for September delivery inched down 2
cents to $109.53 a barrel by 0305 GMT, after closing at the
highest level in 11 weeks.
U.S. crude edged down 13 cents to $92.07.
The drop in crude prices were kept in check as the violence
in Syria and Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear
program continued to keep investors worried about the potential
threat to oil supply from the region.
Hopes that the United States and China -- the world's top
two oil consumers -- will adopt stimulus measures to boost
growth was also a positive for the oil market.
China will release from Thursday a deluge of data ranging
from industrial output to investment which are likely to show
the world's second-largest economy is, at best, stabilising
rather than recovering briskly.
"We're looking for some consolidation on industrial
production before it starts improving again," Le Brun said.
TIGHTER NORTH SEA SUPPLY
On the supply side, expectations of a sharp fall in output
from the North Sea's second-largest crude oil stream in
September kept the September Brent price sharply higher than
October LCOc1-LCOc2, a market condition known as backwardation
and points to strong prompt demand.
In North America, investors were also watching Tropical
Storm Ernesto which is forecast to move into the southern part
of the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday, but it was too early to know
if it could disrupt oil and gas operations in the gulf.
Crude stockpiles in the United States were forecast down
last week for a second straight time, a preliminary Reuters poll
showed.
Tensions in the Middle East also underpinned oil prices.
Syria's prime minister fled the country on Monday as
fighting continues while a pipeline explosion halted Iraqi crude
exports to Turkey.
Sudan will resume talks with South Sudan on Aug. 26 to
resolve remaining conflicts after reaching an interim oil
agreement, the Sudanese state news agency SUNA said.
Disputes between the countries have reduced Sudanese crude
exports by about 350,000 barrels per day from early this year.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)