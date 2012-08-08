* Brent oil supply to hit record low
* Chevron refinery fire lifts fuel prices
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil data; 1430 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Brent crude dipped on
Wednesday, coming off a 12-week top hit in the previous session,
although worries about falling North Sea output and hopes for
more stimulus measures from both sides of the Atlantic kept
prices above $111 per barrel.
Optimism that world's largest economies -- the United
States, China and the European Union -- will implement more
measures to stimulate global growth increased investors'
appetite for riskier assets and pushed up equities.
Brent crude fell 40 cents to $111.60 by 0404 GMT
after touching a 12-week intraday high on Tuesday in its third
straight day of gains.
U.S. crude was at $93.30, down 37 cents. It settled
at its highest since May 15 in the prior session, partly
supported by a fire at a U.S refinery.
"There's been a reassessment of risks in recent days," said
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst from CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Mr Draghi's recent comments in the eyes of the market has
reduced the probability of a near term crisis in Europe."
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week
that the bank may again start buying government bonds, but
details of how it will stabilise the bloc's bond markets have
yet to be fleshed out.
In the United States, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Tuesday the central bank should launch another bond-buying
program of whatever size and duration is necessary to get the
economy back on its feet while China pledged on Sunday to
intensify its monetary policy fine-tuning in the second half of
this year.
Brent broke on Tuesday a strong resistance at $111.28, the
200-day moving average, with supply of crude that underpins the
Brent contract expected to drop to a record low in September.
"The loading programme for North Sea crude is very low so
the front-month Brent spread has firmed," Yusuke Seta, a
commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan said, adding that $115
will be the next target for Brent.
The price spread between September and October Brent
contracts LCOc1-LCOc2 widened to more than $1.60, up from a
backwardation of $1 last week, pointing to strong prompt demand.
"Last night we had a fire at Chevron's refinery which caused
gasoline prices to surge and crude followed," Seta said.
Chevron Corp sought to repair the core of its
Richmond refinery on Tuesday, the second-largest in California,
after an hours-long fire caused regional gasoline prices to
spike on worries that it could be down for months.
SUPPLY WORRIES
Oil could find more support from a hurricane threat and if
crude inventories in the United States -- the world's top oil
consumer -- fell more than expected last week.
Hurricane Ernesto is forecast to reemerge Wednesday in the
southern Gulf of Mexico, where state oil company Pemex has port
facilities and offshore platforms.
U.S. crude stocks fell sharply by 5.4 million barrels last
week, well above analyst expectations for a 300,000 barrel
drawdown, the American Petroleum Institute said, ahead of
government data due later on Wednesday.
Continuing tensions in the Middle East are also helping to
keep a floor under oil prices.
Western sanctions have curbed crude exports from Iran, while
Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad won a pledge of
support from Iran as his forces tried to choke off rebels in the
northern city of Aleppo.
But the market could see more supply as South Sudan hopes to
resume oil production in September after reaching an interim
agreement with Sudan on oil export fees. It may take a year to
return to full capacity, South Sudan's top negotiator said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)