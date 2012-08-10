* China posts sharp slowdown in July trade, oil imports
* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week
* Coming up: CFTC weekly commitment of traders data
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Brent crude fell below $113 a
barrel on Friday as a sharp slowdown in China's trade flows
heightened worries about demand for fuel, offsetting hopes of
stimulus measures aimed at lifting global growth that could
boost oil use.
China's July exports rose just 1 percent from a year
earlier, undershooting forecasts by a large margin, as demand
faltered at its two biggest foreign customers - the European
Union and the United States. But the latest trade statistics
added to a downbeat set of monthly data, boosting expectations
of fresh action from Beijing to shore up the economy.
"The trade balance data missed the mark, raising the
question of commodities demand in the second half, and provided
some downside to commodities prices," said Tim Waterer, a senior
trader at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"But it's not entirely bad how the market is interpreting
this news. The weakness in China's economic data leaves the door
open for further rate cuts by the central bank that could kick
start the economy again."
Brent crude for September delivery had fallen 63
cents to $112.59 by 0651 GMT, while U.S. crude was down 39 cents
at $92.97.
Oil is still set to rise for a second straight week as
improved jobs data from the U.S. lifted the fuel demand outlook
in the world's largest oil consumer and optimism grew for more
monetary easing policies from the euro zone and China to support
global growth.
Worries about how high oil prices could add to economic woes
may limit gains, Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm, said.
"People are questioning the result of this rally," he said.
China's crude imports in July rose 12 percent from a year
earlier but were the lowest since last November.
OPEC said on Thursday it may have to reduce its forecast for
growth in world oil demand in 2013 by 20 percent on a vague and
turbulent outlook for the global economy.
BRENT-WTI MAY WIDEN
Tighter North Sea supply due to field maintenance and
tension in the Middle East also kept Brent higher, widening its
spread to West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R to nearly $20 a
barrel, the widest since mid-May.
"We have seen quite a good rally there that could
potentially push out to $22-$23 on issues in the Middle East and
continued optimism within Europe," Barratt said.
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said the spread was expected
to widen to $24.34 a barrel in the next four weeks if it broke
through support at $20.49.
North Sea oil output is set to plunge 17 percent in
September due to oilfield maintenance and natural decline,
adding to signs of a shortage that may artificially lift prices
of Brent, a global oil-pricing benchmark.
Tropical Storm Ernesto weakened as it traveled inland from
the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, but it sent wind gusts and
showers across the state of Veracruz, home to some of Mexico's
busiest ports and oil installations.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)