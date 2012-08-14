* Asian shares steady in ranges before U.S., euro zone
numbers
* U.S. crude stocks seen down on lower imports, falling for
third week
* Brent looks neutral in $113.14-$114.68 range -technicals
* Coming Up: Germany Q2 GDP flash estimate; 0600 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Brent futures held steady
above $113 on Tuesday as investors awaited GDP data out of two
of Europe's powerhouse economies to gauge the region's energy
demand outlook, while tensions in the Middle East supported
prices.
A steeper than expected drop in growth numbers from France
and Germany could boost the dollar, in turn weighing on
commodities which are priced in the greenback. On the other
hand, intensifying debate in Israel on whether to strike Iran's
disputed nuclear programme stoked fears of a military conflict,
providing a floor on oil.
Brent crude had slipped 25 cents to $113.35 a barrel
by 0248 GMT, after settling 65 cents up at its highest
settlement since May 3. U.S. crude gained 3 cents to
$92.76, after ending 14 cents lower.
"The immediate impact of the European growth numbers will be
on the forex market and oil will react to that," said Ryoma
Furumi, a commodities sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"Oil prices are high because of the Israel situation and a
lot will depend on how that turns out."
Brent will trade between $111 and $115 a barrel unless the
situation in the Middle East worsens, while the U.S. benchmark
will swing in a $2-a-barrel range, Furumi said.
French preliminary second-quarter annual gross domestic
product is seen contracting by 0.4 percent after a 0.1 percent
rise the previous quarter. German second-quarter GDP growth is
forecast at 1.0 percent after growth of 1.7 percent previously.
Investors across markets stayed on the sidelines with Asian
shares steadying and the euro holding on to gains, while gold
inched up on expectations that further weakness in the global
economy could prompt central banks to initiate more measures to
stimulate growth.
Apart from European growth numbers, retail sales data due
from the United States for July will give an indication on the
health of the world's biggest economy. Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a 0.3 percent rise compared with a 0.5 percent
decrease in June.
OIL STOCKS
U.S. crude oil stocks data due later in the day from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute should also
provide pointers on demand growth in the world's largest oil
consumer.
U.S. crude stockpiles were forecast to have declined last
week for a third straight week on lower imports, a preliminary
Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Crude inventories were projected to have fallen by 1.6
million barrels in the week to Aug. 10, according to the survey
of seven analysts. All of them expected a drawdown.ž
The API data will be followed by more closely watched
numbers from the U.S. Energy Department on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)