By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Brent crude futures slipped
below $114 on Wednesday after settling at a three-month high as
supply disruption worries eased after the United States said it
did not believe Israel had made a decision whether to attack
Iran.
Concern about the potential for military conflict in the
Middle East over Iran's disputed nuclear programme has supported
oil prices this year, pushing Brent to a high of more than $128
per barrel in March, despite a worsening demand growth outlook.
A surprise jump in stockpiles in the United States is also
weighing on prices.
Brent crude had slipped 41 cents to $113.62 per
barrel by 0228 GMT, after ending up 43 cents at the highest
settlement since May 3. U.S. crude fell 34 cents to
$93.09 after closing 70 cents higher.
"We are probably seeing a bit of a reaction to the crude
inventory figure and also comments from the United States about
there being time for diplomatic action to resolve the Iran
issue," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
"We are back in what we can call a neutral zone for oil prices."
The European benchmark will trade between $110 and $115
unless there is a major supply shock or demand growth forecasts
are cut further, Spooner said, adding that the U.S. contract
would stay around $95 to $98.
Brent has swung between a high of more than $128 per barrel
and a low of $88.49 so far this year. The nearly $40 trading
range, resulting from heightened Middle East supply worries and
a weakening growth outlook, is the widest since 2009, when it
was $40.91. In 2011, the range was $34.65 and in 2010, $27.33.
"Oil has now rallied some 20 percent since the lows in June,
putting it back into equilibrium," Spooner said.
The European benchmark is biased to fall to $112.50 per
barrel as its consolidation in a $113.14-$114.68 range indicates
the rise from the Aug. 1 low of $104.06 has ended, while U.S.
oil looks neutral in a range of $92.05-$94.14 per barrel,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
SUPPLY, DEMAND OUTLOOK
There is still time for sanctions and diplomatic pressure to
work, and the United States does not believe Israel has made a
decision on whether to attack Iran, Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta said on Tuesday. Panetta, who visited Israel two weeks
ago, told reporters it was important that military action be the
"last resort".
The comments helped ease worries of a conflict after
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that
most threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the prospect
of Iran obtaining nuclear weaponry.
A surprise increase in stockpiles in the world's biggest oil
consumer is also weighing on prices. Total crude inventories
rose 2.8 million barrels in the week to Aug. 10, the American
Petroleum Institute said, compared with analyst expectations for
a 1.7-million-barrel drawdown.
The API data will be followed by more closely watched
numbers from the U.S. Energy Department later today, providing a
pointer on the country's demand growth outlook.
Oil may also be under pressure from growing expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to immediately
announce measures to stimulate growth following
better-than-expected July retail sales numbers.
The broad-based expansion in retail sales has bolstered the
view that the slowdown in economic growth during the second
quarter will prove temporary.
"The U.S. Fed is less likely to do something in the next
meeting," Spooner said. "It will be happy to sit back and see
how the economy develops."
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Law; Editing by Chris Lewis)