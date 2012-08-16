* Syria turmoil, row over Iran nuclear program support oil
* Brent September crude expires on Thursday
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday
(Updates with post-settlement prices, volume, Brent/US spread
paragraphs 9, 11-13)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Oil prices hit a three-month
peak on Thursday as comments from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts
to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the
dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus.
Brent, with its expiring front-month September contract
rallying late in the session, and U.S. crude remained on pace to
post their third consecutive weekly gain.
Crude, especially October Brent, came off highs in
post-settlement trade after news late in the session that the
White House is "dusting off" plans for a potential release of
strategic oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices.
Escalating geopolitical tensions over Syria's civil conflict
and the dispute over Iran's nuclear program, along with North
Sea production curbs and hopes that central banks will provide
more stimulus, have combined to pull Brent up since it settled
at $89.23 a barrel on June 21.
U.S. stocks moved up after the Merkel headlines, with the
S&P 500 closing at its highest in more than four months.
World equities rose to near 3-1/2 month highs following
hints that China is eyeing new support for its economy.
Lackluster U.S. data weakened the dollar, supporting commodities
denominated in the U.S. currency.
"Oil got a pop on the Merkel comments, as did stocks, and
the dollar is weaker and U.S. crude got some follow-through
buying after pushing above yesterday's high," said Addison
Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent September crude rose 65 cents to go off the
board at $116.90 a barrel, the highest settlement since the
$118.20 close on May 2. Prices reached $117.03 intraday.
Brent October crude rose 96 cents to settle at
$115.27 a barrel, but ended out-settlement trading down 8 cents
at $114.23.
Based on settlements, the deficit to the front-month
contract LCOc1-LCOc2 ended at $1.63 a barrel, after scaling $2
earlier this week.
The Brent premium to U.S. crude ended at $21.30 based on
settlements, having reached $22.27 intraday.
U.S. September crude rose $1.27 to settle at $95.60 a
barrel, having reached $95.75, the highest intraday price since
May 11. It ended post-settlement trade up only 88 cents.
Total crude trading volumes were tepid, with Brent and U.S.
crude turnover below 30-day averages.
WEAK DATA BOLSTERS STIMULUS HOPES
Separate reports showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose
last week, housing starts fell in July and the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve's business activity index in negative territory,
indicating contraction, for the fourth straight month.
While initially slipping on the disappointing economic news,
the possibility that the weak data might spur the U.S. Federal
Reserve to provide monetary stimulus to support the economy
pressured the dollar against the euro and lifted crude futures.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson and Jessica Donati
in London, and Manash Goswami and Elizabeth Law in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson)