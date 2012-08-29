* U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week -API
* U.S. consumer confidence slips; eyes on Fed's Jackson Hole
meeting
* IEA chief voices strong opposition to oil reserves release
* Coming Up: EIA crude inventory data
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Brent crude futures slipped
towards $112 per barrel on Wednesday on expectations Hurricane
Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare Gulf Coast oil
production facilities from significant damage.
The U.S. energy industry has shut most facilities in the
Gulf of Mexico, cutting the region's oil production by more than
90 percent. Most shut downs were precautionary.
An unexpected rise in crude inventories in the United States
and data showing weakening U.S. consumer confidence added to the
bearishness, although lingering tensions in the Middle East
supported prices.
"The hurricane in U.S. has already made landfall and
expectations are that oil production and refineries in Gulf
Coast will be back onstream in the near-term," said Victor Shum,
a senior partner at Oil Consultancy, Purvin & Gertz in
Singapore. "That has resulted in the drop in oil futures."
Brent October futures fell 37 cents to $112.21 per
barrel at 0333 GMT after dropping below $112 in early trade.
U.S. crude fell 50 cents to $95.83 per barrel.
Worries about supply disruptions resulting from the
hurricane pushed Brent to a high of $115.50 per barrel on
Monday, while Nymex futures had hit a high of $97.72.
Hurricane Isaac crashed ashore in southeast Louisiana on
Tuesday, bringing high winds and soaking rains that pose the
first test for multibillion-dollar flood defenses put in place
in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the U.S. Gulf
Coast seven years ago.
ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES
Ongoing concerns about the global economy and uncertainties
about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on further easing were
also muddying the outlook for oil demand, adding to the pressure
on prices.
While data showed home prices rose in June for a
fifth-straight month, another measure of U.S. consumer
confidence slipped to a nine-month low in August as Americans
were more pessimistic about business and labour market
prospects.
"The economy has been slow to recover with limited job
opportunities, heightened international risks and political
uncertainty," Michelle Meyer, senior U.S. Economist, Bank of
America-Merril Lynch, said in a report. "This will keep
consumers on edge and the economic growth sluggish."
Further cues on whether the Fed is leaning towards more
stimulus is expected from Chairman Bernanke's speech on Friday
at an annual meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Bernanke has used the event for the past two years to
indicate the Fed's policy intentions.
"The market is playing a guessing game now on QE3, but the
weak consumer data has been bearish for oil futures," said Shum.
A poll of 61 economists gave a 45 percent chance of the Fed
announcing a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, after
its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
SUPPLY DILEMMA
Adding to investor uncertainty are the mixed signals from
policymakers on a White House plan to release some of its
strategic reserves to rein in rising prices.
U.S. oil has gained 8.8 percent so far this month -- on
track for its biggest monthly rise since October last year --
while Brent has added about 7 percent.
Sources had told Reuters this month that the White House was
"dusting off" old plans for a possible release of oil reserves.
But the head of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday
voiced her strongest opposition yet to a release of emergency
oil stocks, risking a rift with the IEA's most influential
member, the United States, over strategic reserves policy.
"Higher prices alone are not the trigger for IEA collective
stock release and at this moment we see that the crude oil
market is adequately supplied," Maria van der Hoeven, executive
director of the agency that represents 28 energy importing
countries, said in an interview.
Prices were also pressured lower by an unexpected rise in
U.S. crude oil inventories as indicated by a report from the
American Petroleum Institute (API).
U.S. crude oil stocks rose 5.5 million barrels last week,
against expectations for 1.5 million barrel drop. The market
will now await inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration due out later in the day.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)