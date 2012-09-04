(Corrects full name of ECB in paragraph 3, milestone for Brent
* Weak China data spurs hopes for economic easing
* Investors await ECB meeting, want details on bond buying
* Simmering tensions between Iran, Israel in focus
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Brent futures rose for a
fourth day in Asia on Tuesday, reaching more than $116 per
barrel on persistent hopes for stimulus measures from central
banks in the United States and Europe, with key policy meetings
this week and next.
Prices were also underpinned by expectations that weak data
from China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, would
prompt Beijing to ease policy further, while festering tension
between Iran and Israel added support.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers will begin a two-day gathering on Sept. 12.
"A lot of today's move is on expectations of stimulus, with
the ECB and Fed meetings coming up," said Tony Nunan, an oil
risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo. "That, and the steady
drumbeat of news from Iran and the tensions with Israel, is
keeping the heat under the market."
Front-month Brent futures had risen 23 cents to
$116.01 per barrel by 0421 GMT. The contract had earlier climbed
as high as $116.36, a few cents short of a three-week high.
U.S. crude futures added 72 cents to $97.19, although
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
They could revisit the Aug. 23 high of $98.29 as they have
broken above resistance at $96.54.
CHINA WEAKNESS
China's vast manufacturing sector contracted in August,
strengthening the view that the slowdown in the economy may
extend into the third quarter.
Inflation and industrial data are due on Sunday, while trade
numbers will be released on Monday, which may give a clearer
picture of the state of the Chinese economy.
Complicating matters, the country's political leadership is
set to change hands in a once-in-a-decade transition later this
year.
"The steady bad numbers from China indicate beyond a doubt
that growth is slowing, and with the change of guard coming up
there will be pressure on the authorities to stimulate the
economy," said Nunan.
In the short-term, however, investors are awaiting the
outcome of the ECB meeting on Thursday. The bank is expected to
give some details on a bond-buying scheme to help its
crisis-ridden members.
Strengthening those expectations, ECB Chairman Mario Draghi
told European lawmakers that the bank's purchases of short-term
debt would not breach European Union rules, according to a
recording obtained by Reuters.
"Investors are beginning to piece together a scenario under
which ECB bond purchases will be limited to shorter maturities,"
said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Any such arrangement could remove short-term funding problems
as a source of immediate concern for markets."
There are also hopes that the Fed, which meets next week,
will provide further hints on whether it is leaning toward a
third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, as the minutes of
its last meeting suggested.
Traders however are not betting on a QE3 announcement on
Sept. 13. A poll of 61 economists last week gave a 45 percent
chance of an announcement of QE3 after the September meeting.
IRAN, ISRAEL
Investors are also monitoring developments in the Middle
East, with a focus on rising tensions between Iran and Israel.
Iran has built about 30 percent of a missile defence system
it is developing in place of the Russian S-300 system Moscow
refused to sell to the country, and hopes to complete the system
by next year, a senior military official said on Monday.
Under mounting pressure from Israel and Western powers over
its controversial nuclear programme, Iran has unveiled upgrades
to weapons systems and held several military exercises this year
to demonstrate its ability to defend itself.
Separately, the leader of Lebanon's Iranian-backed militant
group Hezbollah said on Monday that Iran could hit U.S. bases in
the Middle East in response to any Israeli strike on its nuclear
facilities, even if American forces played no role in the attack
