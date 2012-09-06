* ECB could announce new measures to tackle debt crisis
* Investors also await U.S. payrolls report on Friday
* Coming up: EIA oil data at 1500 GMT on Thursday
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Brent crude futures climbed
above $113 per barrel on Thursday, with investors hoping the
European Central Bank will announce details on how it plans to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting later in the
day.
Investors want to hear how the ECB will start a new
bond-buying programme to help bring down the borrowing costs of
Spain and Italy, after disagreements over the plan were played
out in public last week.
Brent crude futures had climbed 52 cents to $113.61
per barrel by 0333 GMT, after earlier hitting a session high of
$113.96. U.S. crude gained 69 cents to $96.05.
"Investors are pricing in (hopes for) the ECB meeting
tonight," said Natalie Rampono, a commodity strategist at ANZ.
"A positive response in both the ECB meeting and U.S.
payroll data due later will be supportive of oil prices. If we
see disappointment in the data or the meeting, however, there
will be the risk of a sell-off."
Soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for August, due on Friday,
could strengthen the case for a third round of monetary easing,
also known as quantitative easing (QE3), from the Federal
Reserve.
AFTER ISAAC
Also supporting oil prices, U.S. crude stocks fell sharply
last week as Hurricane Isaac's passage through the Gulf of
Mexico shut in production and closed ports, data from the
industry's American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week
to Aug. 31, a much steeper drop than analysts' expectations for
a drawdown of 5.3 million barrels.
The Energy Information Administration's report on oil
inventories will follow at 1500 GMT on Thursday, delayed by a
day after Monday's U.S. Labor Day holiday.
Most eastern Louisiana refineries affected by Isaac have
restarted production since the storm passed, and producers have
continued to restore offshore production.
About 680,749 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production
remained offline on Wednesday, according to the U.S. government,
just under 50 percent of Gulf of Mexico offshore output.
As of Wednesday, the storm had shut in a total of 11.2
million barrels of oil production since Aug. 25.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)