* Investors await U.S. payrolls data due later on Friday
* ECB bond-buying programme supports oil and shares
* U.S. crude stocks dropped 7.43 mln bbls last week - EIA
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Brent futures fell below $113
per barrel on Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs report expected to
give an indication of the economic health of the world's biggest
oil consumer, and as the United States considered a release of
emergency oil reserves, potentially much larger than the last.
Investors are focused on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data,
expected to show an increase of 125,000 jobs, strengthening the
case for a third round of monetary easing from the Federal
Reserve, which could kick-start its economy and oil demand.
Brent crude futures had fallen 54 cents to $112.95
per barrel by 0247 GMT, after earlier slipping to a session-low
of $112.61. U.S. crude fell 67 cents to $94.86.
"A lot of people were waiting for yesterday's ECB meeting
and are still waiting for the results of U.S. employment data,
which are the two biggest events in the last month," said Ken
Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan. "It's
possible that once the market picks up after the U.S. data is
published, it will go down on profit-taking, like what was
happening today."
Data on Thursday showed U.S. private employers added a
stronger-than-expected 201,000 jobs in August and new claims for
jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in a month,
upbeat signals for a struggling labour market.
Oil prices had risen the previous day after the European
Central Bank unveiled a new and potentially unlimited
bond-buying programme to stem the euro zone debt crisis, but
later declined as traders bet that market fundamentals could not
justify higher prices.
Obama administration officials met a handful of oil market
experts on Thursday as the White House considers the merits of
another release of emergency oil reserves - potentially much
larger than the last.
Government officials did not reveal any plans they may be
making to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), but they
did voice concern about tightening U.S. fuel supply and sounded
out the experts on how energy prices could behave in coming
months under different scenarios, sources said.
Hasegawa expected Brent crude to stay within a $107-$117 per
barrel range, with U.S. crude to stay in the $90-$100 range.
"Oil prices might be supported by a lot of measures to
improve the situation in Europe, but the upside is limited as
many countries do not want oil prices to spike," Hasegawa added.
U.S. CRUDE INVENTORY
U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more sharply than forecasters
had expected last week as Hurricane Isaac passed through the
U.S. Gulf region and temporarily shut down production platforms,
refineries and ports, government data showed on Thursday.
Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 7.43 million barrels to 357.1
million barrels in the week ended Aug. 31, the Energy
Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters
had forecast a smaller drop of 5.3 million barrels.
Energy production restarts continued in the Gulf of Mexico
after Hurricane Isaac.
Upward risks for oil prices also remained after a U.S.
congressman confirmed a high-level spat between the United
States and Israel over Iran's nuclear program.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blew up at the
U.S. ambassador last month because he was "at wit's end" over
what he saw as the Obama administration's lack of clarity on
Iran's nuclear programme, House Intelligence Committee Chairman
Mike Rogers, a Republican, said on Tuesday.
Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful energy
purposes.
Israel is facing growing international pressure not to
unilaterally attack Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the United
States has made clear that it opposes any such strike.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)