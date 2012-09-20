* China data points to continued contraction in factory
sector
* Saudi vow to keep oil prices low also weighing on
sentiment
* Coming Up: Euro zone flash PMI; 0758 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu and Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Brent crude eased below $108
a barrel on Thursday after data showed China's manufacturing
activity continued to contract, weakening sentiment further in a
market already reeling from Saudi Arabia's pledge to keep global
oil prices low.
Saudi oil minister Ali-al Naimi last week said the world's
top oil exporter was ready to take action to calm rising prices,
which he said were not supported by market fundamentals.
"Saudi Arabia's commitment has been the biggest factor in
the decline this week as a lot of money managers are cutting
their long positions in oil after the statement," said Ken
Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager with Newedge in Tokyo.
"China PMI data was also a big trigger and with the market
already in a downtrend, we are seeing more profit-taking."
Brent November crude eased 38 cents to $107.81 a
barrel, at 0456 GMT. The contract fell more than 3 percent to
$107.40 a barrel in the previous session, the lowest since Aug.
3.
U.S. October crude, which expires later today, was
down $1.04 at $90.94 a barrel. The more actively traded November
contract slipped $1.06 to $91.24 a barrel.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing index (PMI)
for September was 47.8, well below the 50-mark that separates
contraction from expansion, although a shade higher than the
nine-month low of 47.6 reached in August.
The Chinese data comes a day after the Ministry of Commerce
said export outlook in the world's No. 2 oil consumer was poor
and demand would remain weak in the next few months.
In the United States, crude oil stockpiles jumped 8.5
million barrels last week, far more than expected, data from the
Energy Information Administration.
U.S. imports of crude jumped by 1.28 million barrels per day
to 9.81 million barrels per day. Net crude oil imports hit their
highest weekly level since January.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)