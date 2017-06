SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Oil crude futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar and worries that weaker economic growth in key consumer nations will hurt global demand for oil.

U.S. crude fell $1.06 to $91.83 per barrel, while Brent futures dropped $1.02 to $110.40 a barrel by 0144 GMT. (Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Joseph Radford)