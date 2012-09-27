* U.S. crude, refined product stockpiles fall unexpectedly
-EIA
* Asian shares, euro, gold capped by Spain, Greece debt
jitters
* Iran capable of neutralizing efforts to sabotage nuclear
facilities -Ahmadinejad
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Brent futures held steady
above $110 on Thursday on renewed worries of supply disruptions
from the Middle East, while an escalating euro zone debt crisis
reinforced oil demand growth concerns and capped the gains.
Uncertainty over a bailout for Spain while policymakers
still wrangled over Greek's debt highlighted the difficulty
Europe is facing in tackling the crisis, weighing on broader
markets, from Asian shares, the euro to gold. For oil, support
came from comments from Iran about neutralizing all efforts to
sabotage its nuclear facilities.
Front-month Brent crude rose 11 cents to $110.15 a
barrel by 0315 GMT, partly recouping the previous session's
losses, while U.S. oil gained 22 cents to $90.20.
"There is still uncertainty over the euro zone crisis even
though policymakers are putting in a lot of effort to deal with
it," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager with Newedge
in Tokyo.
"The geopolitical worries in the Middle East, while have
been around for a long, long time, still continue to support
prices."
There is about a $20 premium on Brent prices because of the
tensions in the Middle East over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme, Hasegawa said. Without that, a fair value for the
contract is between $80-$90 a barrel, he said.
Iran is under threat of military action from "uncivilized
Zionists," a clear reference to Israel, Iranian President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in a speech before the U.N. General
Assembly. He also said that such threats from big powers are
designed to force nations into submission.
Based on technicals, Brent is expected to trade between a
low of $109 and a high of $111.50 a barrel in the next 24 hours,
Hasegawa said. U.S. oil is relatively weaker because it slipped
below its 100-day moving average of $90.27 in the previous
session. The U.S. contract may fall to Wednesday's low of $89,
with a possibility of slipping further to $88.50, with an upside
capped at $91.50.
Oil may trade sideways, with Brent staying within a range of
$108-113/bbl near-term, analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note.
U.S. STOCKPILES
The U.S. contract is getting additional support from data
that showed crude and refined product stockpiles in the world's
biggest oil consumer fell unexpectedly last week as crude
imports plunged.
Domestic crude stocks fell by 2.45 million barrels to 365.18
million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said,
against a forecast increase of 900,000 barrels.
Gasoline inventories fell by 481,000 barrels to 195.83
million barrels, against expectations of an increase of 200,000
barrels. That in part helped the U.S. RBOB gasoline
futures jump 11.40 cents, or 3.8 percent.
"Growing concerns over Spain's debt situation, weaker equity
markets and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured prices early on,"
the ANZ analysts said. "Although a surprisingly positive U.S.
crude and crude product inventory report saw prices improve
later in the U.S. session."
