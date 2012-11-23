* Euro zone economy on course for worst quarter since early
2009
* Brent on track for second weekly gain in three weeks
* Israel begins withdrawing army on Thursday
* Focus to return on U.S. fiscal cliff after holiday
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Brent crude slipped towards
$110 a barrel as weak data from Europe raised concerns about
global demand and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply
concerns, overshadowing positive manufacturing data out of
China.
The outlook for Europe was bleak with business surveys
showing on Thursday the euro zone economy was on course for the
worst quarter since early 2009, potentially reducing oil demand.
Brent crude slipped 27 cents to $110.28 a barrel by
0251 GMT, on track for its second weekly gain in three weeks.
U.S. crude fell 36 cents against Wednesday's settlement
to $87.02 and was on track for its third consecutive weekly
gain.
The U.S. market, which was closed on Thursday for the
Thanksgiving holiday, will not issue a formal settlement until
Friday.
"I think what we're seeing in oil markets at the moment is a
re-pricing after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," said Ben Le
Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress.
"Traders are obviously having one eye on the U.S. fiscal
cliff and on Europe with the Greek and Spanish bailouts having a
few question marks...but I'm still a bit surprised we haven't
seen as much support in the oil markets as we would have
historically expected."
Supply concerns for oil eased after Israel began withdrawing
the army on Thursday that had been poised to invade the Gaza
Strip to go after Hamas, with both sides declaring they had won
their eight-day battle.
"Concerns over potential supply disruptions have eased after
a ceasefire took effect in Gaza - but markets will certainly
keep an eye on headlines from the region with some market
participants describing the truce as 'shaky'," analysts from ANZ
bank wrote in a note on Friday.
EURO WOES
Despite positive manufacturing data this week out of the
United States and China, the world's top oil consumers,
investors are concerned the European economy could keep oil
demand concerns elevated.
Europe looks set to remain the major drag on the world
economy next year as it re-entered recession in the third
quarter, and this quarter seems unlikely to bring any respite.
While factory data in the euro zone surpassed expectations,
there was a worrying decline in its services sector, comprising
the banks, hotels and restaurants that make up most of its
economy.
PMI compiler Markit said the surveys were consistent with
the euro zone economy shrinking 0.5 percent this quarter, which
would be the worst reading since the first quarter of 2009, when
the economy hit its lowest ebb during the financial crisis.
Also affecting investor sentiment were the dimming prospects
of a deal on the European Union's long-term budget on Friday
after a fresh compromise proposal offered concessions to France
and Poland but ignored British and German demands for deeper
overall spending cuts.
Next week, investors' focus will likely return to talks on
the U.S. "fiscal cliff" - $600 billion worth of tax increases
and spending cuts set to begin in 2013 unless agreement is
reached on the budget deficit.
Investors fear the measures could derail the U.S. economic
recovery, and in turn oil demand.
"Conventional wisdom says if both sides of parliament can
come to an agreement and the U.S. doesn't fail over the fiscal
cliff then that should be supportive oil prices," said Le Brun.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)