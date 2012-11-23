* Egyptian violence erupts, stirs supply concerns
* Enbridge says briefly shut Midwest pipeline due to leak
* Oil gets boost from equities
By Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Nov 23 Oil rose in thin holiday trade
on Friday as fresh protests in Egypt once again stoked supply
concerns, with additional support coming from optimism about
talks on releasing aid to Greece.
Crude prices moved higher as U.S. equity markets got a boost
from hopes for strong consumer buying on "Black Friday", the
start of the holiday shopping season.
After hostilities between Israel and Palestinians bolstered
prices earlier in the week, traders were closely watching
violence erupting in Egypt stirred by a decree by President
Mohamed Mursi that put his decisions above legal challenge.
Protesters accused him of launching a "coup", while oil
traders were once again on watch for any potential spillover
that could impact Middle East oil supplies.
Markets also found support after Greece said the
International Monetary Fund had relaxed its debt-cutting target
for the country, suggesting lenders were closer to a deal for a
vital aid tranche to be paid. Worries about the euro zone crisis
- and the impact on struggling fuel demand - have weighed on
crude prices throughout the year.
In addition, German business sentiment surprised with a rise
in November, breaking a six-month run of declines. The closely
watched Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate
index rose to 101.4, beating forecasts.
"It looks like there's some strength in the oil market today
on the back of high hopes on a stronger (European Union)," said
Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks and Opinions LLC.
"Something that might be going unnoticed has been the
consistent reports of strong retail sales today for Black
Friday."
Trading ended early after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and
many players were off. Brent crude futures rose 83 cents
to settle at $111.38 a barrel and closed the week up $2.43.
Brent trading volumes were nearly 60 percent below the
30-day moving average, while U.S. crude volumes were down almost
75 percent.
Front-month U.S. crude gained 90 cents to settle at
$88.28 a barrel, up $1.61 on the week. U.S. crude also found
some brief support on news of a spill on Enbridge's
318,000-barrels-per-day Line 14 near Mokena, Illinois.
The company later said the line had been shut on Tuesday and
restarted later in the day.
Traders were also keeping a close eye on the fragile,
two-day truce between Israel and Palestinians, after the
hostilities sent Brent prices to one-month highs this week.
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Additional reporting by Claire
Milhench in London and Jessica Jagnathan in Singapore; Editing
by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)