By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Brent crude slipped toward
$109 a barrel on Thursday, on rising oil stockpiles and weaker
fuel demand in the United States, while fears that the world's
largest economy might miss a deadline for next year's budget
kept bulls in check.
Deadlocked talks to avert a "fiscal cliff" of steep tax
hikes and budget cuts in the United States returned to
investors' focus after announcements by the U.S. Federal Reserve
of more monetary stimulus buoyed global markets.
Sharp differences on the 2013 budget persisted between
Congressional Republicans and the White House on Wednesday, when
negotiators warned the showdown could drag on past Christmas.
Brent crude fell in the first of four sessions and
was down 45 cents to $109.05 a barrel by 0337 GMT while U.S.
crude was at $86.52, down 25 cents. January Brent
contract expires on Friday.
"The fiscal cliff continues to be a concern and we've got
negative data out of the United States in terms of oil
inventories," said Natalie Rampono, a commodities analyst at ANZ
in Melbourne.
U.S. crude inventories rose last week against expectations
of a fall while gasoline and distillates stockpiles jumped more
than expected. The jump in fuel stocks came despite a pull-back
in refinery output and steady import levels.
"Supply is still very high in the United States and the high
distillates stocks indicates demand is pretty weak, although it
should be strong at this time of the year," Rampono said.
Demand will be sluggish through 2013 as economic expansion
stays tepid and crude supply levels comfortable, which could
ease price pressure on consumers, the International Energy
Agency said.
Global oil demand would grow 865,000 barrels per day in 2013
to hit 90.5 million bpd, the IEA said.
In Vienna, OPEC ministers agreed to retain the producer
group's 30-million barrel-a-day output target and meet next on
May 31.
The target is higher than what is required from OPEC to meet
demand next year, some market observers say, but the excess
supply has been useful in cushioning the impact on prices from a
sharp drop in Iranian oil exports this year.
"The supply is getting a bit tighter in the Middle East
because demand is improving in Asia," Rampono said, adding that
new refineries coming online in China next year would increase
crude imports by the world's second largest oil consumer.
For oil products, U.S. heating oil and gasoline futures
slipped on Thursday after sharp gains the previous day following
a fire at Motiva's refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, the largest
in the United States.
The joint venture between Shell and Saudi Aramco aborted a
restart of its 350,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit after a
fractured pipe caused a fire.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)