* Fed worries about side effects of stimulus package
* U.S. crude stockpiles fell 12 mln bbls last week -API
* Coming up: U.S. Dec non-farm payrolls at 1330 GMT
* U.S. EIA weekly oil stocks data at 1530 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Brent crude fell below $112 a
barrel on Friday as growing doubts within the U.S. Federal
Reserve about the side effects of its stimulus programme and the
prospect of more budget battles in Washington curbed investor
appetite for riskier assets.
Investors netted profits on oil after prices rose earlier
this week as the U.S. Congress approved a fiscal deal that
averted economic calamity. Further talks in Washington next
month to tackle the country's debt ceiling and signs of
hesitation within the Fed about more increases to the central
bank's $2.9 trillion balance sheet weighed on prices.
Brent crude for February delivery had dropped 75
cents to $111.39 a barrel by 0219 GMT, although it is set to
post a second straight week of gains. U.S. crude was down
63 cents at $92.29, but on track for a fourth weekly rise.
"Most people do not want to take further risks in equities
and commodities if the QE (quantitative easing) programme is not
going to continue beyond 2013," said Tetsu Emori, a commodities
fund manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo.
While the Fed said it would keep buying bonds to boost the
economy over coming months, December meeting minutes showed that
some officials are increasingly concerned about the programme's
potential risk to financial markets.
Several officials thought it would be appropriate to slow or
stop asset purchases well before the end of 2013, the minutes
showed.
The Fed's asset buying policy has been a crucial factor
underpinning investor risk appetite, which buckled after the
minutes were released. Global equities fell and the U.S. dollar
gained, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders
of other currencies.
DATA EYED
Yet oil could get a boost later on Friday if jobs and oil
inventory data from the United States affirms that the world's
largest economy and oil consumer is on track for recovery.
Thursday's data from the American Petroleum Institute showed
a surprising large drop of 12 million barrels in crude
inventories in the week to Dec. 28. Analysts were expecting a
900,000 barrel draw. Data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, is due later on Friday.
"That's a very good number," Astmax's Emori said, adding
that market sentiment will be positive if the EIA data follows
the API's.
The U.S. government will also release non-farm payroll data,
a key economic indicator that could offer further evidence of
underlying strength in the economy as 2012 ended. The latest
jobs data showed that private-sector employers shrugged off the
looming budget crisis and stepped up hiring in December.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)