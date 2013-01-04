* Brent premium to U.S. crude narrowest since September
* Gasoline leads complex lower; demand poor, inventories up
* U.S. crude settled higher, boosted by equities rise
By Robert Gibbons and Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Jan 4 Brent crude fell on Friday as a
U.S. government report showing weak demand for fuel by the
world's top consumer outweighed a jobs report that showed
employers kept the pace of hiring steady in December.
Gasoline led the oil complex lower on the day, off more than
1 percent, after data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed a steep build in stockpiles last week and
demand continuing to lag year-ago levels by 2.3 percent.
The report added to bearish concerns about oil markets,
which have been closely monitoring economic data for signals
about consumption, which is under pressure because of the
struggling economy.
As Brent fell, U.S. crude rose slightly, narrowing the
international benchmarks premium to the U.S. marker, in part due
to the start of an expansion of the Seaway pipeline next week.
The expanded line will help alleviate a glut of crude in the
Midwest, including at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for
the New York Mercantile Exchange's U.S. oil futures contract.
Seaway will deliver the extra oil volumes to the Gulf Coast
refining hub, helping to boost U.S. prices relative to Brent.
Brent February crude fell 83 cents to settle at
$111.31 a barrel, above the 100-day moving average of $111.22.
U.S. crude turned firmly positive just ahead of the
settlement after see-sawing throughout the day, lifted by gains
in the stock market after a jobs report showed employers kept
hiring steady in December.
U.S. February crude settled 17 cents higher at $93.09
a barrel after earlier dipping below the 200-day moving average
of $91.76 when it hit a session low of $91.52.
"It's just hard for traders to stay short (U.S. crude) with
the climbing equities market," said Richard Ilczyszyn, chief
market strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
Brent's price slide pushed its premium to U.S. crude
CL-LCO1=R to just over $18 a barrel, the narrowest since late
September.
Trading volumes for both contracts were strong, with Brent
crude volumes 30 percent over the 30-day moving average and U.S.
crude volumes nearly 19 percent above that average in late
Friday activity.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fell 1.3 percent in late
trading.
The rise in gasoline and distillate inventories reported by
the EIA beat consensus expectations by analysts and offset any
bullish sentiment from an 11.1 million barrel slide in crude oil
inventories last week. The draw in crude was tied to refiners
slowing purchases for year-end tax purposes and analysts said
stockpiles should recover next week as companies offload cargoes
held offshore until the new year.
Oil prices were pressured overnight on signs that Federal
Reserve officials are increasingly concerned about the central
bank's $2.9 trillion balance sheet.
Equities markets also found support from data from the
Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. service sector
activity expanding the most in 10 months.
