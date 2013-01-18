* U.S. House to take up debt ceiling bill
* China's economic growth better in Q4
* IEA sees strong Chinese demand
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Oil prices rose on Friday,
recovering from an earlier dip after news that the U.S. House of
Representatives will consider a bill to raise the debt ceiling
enough to allow the country to pay its bills for another three
months.
Gains were capped by a surprise drop in U.S. consumer
sentiment to the lowest level in more than a year, with many
consumers citing fallout from the ongoing fiscal wrangling in
Washington. Still, Brent crude oil finished the week higher for
the fifth time in six.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday that
upward pressure on prices could continue as Chinese demand this
year is forecast to be stronger than previously expected, while
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may lower
supplies.
"All of a sudden, the market looks tighter than we thought,"
the IEA said in its monthly report. "Inventories are getting
tighter."
Oil was further supported by this week's Islamic militant
raid on a gas plant in OPEC-member Algeria, which has seen
around 30 hostages killed, and by lack of progress from the
latest round of talks between the U.N.'s nuclear agency and
Iran.
Brent March crude rose 79 cents to close the week
at$111.89 a barrel, having risen from around $107 a barrel in
early December. The contract closed above a key technical
indicator watched by traders, clearing the 100-day moving
average at $110.96.
U.S. February crude rose 7 cents to $95.96 a barrel,
and taking gains to the week to $2 a barrel. Thursday's session
peak of $96.04 was the highest price since September. U.S. crude
has risen for straight six weeks.
U.S. crude's discount to Brent narrowed to the lowest since
July on Thursday, helped by the expansion of the Seaway
Pipeline, but has since risen back to almost $16 a barrel as a
heavy refinery maintenance program around Cushing, Oklahoma -
delivery hub point of the U.S. crude contract - is expected to
lower demand.
Hedge funds and other large speculators have increased their
positions in U.S. crude oil by almost 50 percent in New York and
London since early November, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Prices have risen
by around $10 a barrel over the same period.
DEBT CEILING
In Washington, Republican House Majority Leader Eric Cantor
said that next week the legislature will authorize a three-month
"temporary debt limit increase to give the Senate and House time
to pass a budget."
The Treasury needs congressional authorization to raise the
current $16.4 trillion limit on U.S. debt sometime between
mid-February and early March.
"After feeling some pressure from the weak consumer
sentiment data, crude popped back a bit on the possibility of
movement on the debt ceiling," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
U.S. stock markets were trading slightly off a five-year
high having risen in each of the last three weeks.
A report on Friday showed China's economy grew at its
slowest pace in 13 years in 2012, though a year-end surge from
infrastructure spending and improved trade signalled more stable
growth after a recent slowdown.
Data showing a recovery in exports, stronger than expected
industrial output and retail sales, together with robust fixed
asset investment, indicated that Beijing's pro-growth policy mix
has gained traction, lending support to oil prices.
ALGERIAN RISKS
In Algeria, government forces stormed a desert gas complex
to free hundreds of hostages but 30, including several
Westerners, were killed in the assault along with at least 11 of
their Islamist captors, an Algerian security source told
Reuters.
The apparent ease with which the Islamic fighters swooped in
from the dunes to take control of an important energy facility
this week, which produces some 10 percent of Algeria's natural
gas, has raised questions over security at energy installations
across northern Africa.
Following the attack, Libya's oil protection force said it
was beefing up security around its oil and gas installations in
the western and southern areas bordering Algeria.
