* Sentiment up on BOJ stimulus plan, strong German investor
confidence
* U.S. to extend debt limit by 4 months, defusing fears of
default
* Analysts expect higher US crude, oil products stockpiles
* Coming up: API weekly oil inventories at 2130 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Brent crude held above $112 a
barrel on Wednesday, supported by a brighter outlook for the
global economy while investors awaited inventory data from the
United States for clues to demand in the world's largest oil
consumer.
Appetite for riskier assets was buoyed on Tuesday by Bank of
Japan's plans to shore up the world's third largest economy and
strong investor confidence data from Germany. These added to
upbeat economic data from the top two economies, United States
and China, earlier this month.
Brent crude edged down 24 cents to $112.18 a barrel
by 0314 GMT. U.S. crude for March was at $96.57, down 11
cents, after hitting a four-month high of $96.90 earlier in the
day.
"The sentiment from investors is getting better than before
but it may take 1-2 years (for investors) to be really confident
about a rapid economic growth," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodities
sales manager at Newedge Japan.
"So the oil market may move in a narrow range this year, not
as volatile as last year."
Asian equities nudged higher on Wednesday following gains on
Wall Street overnight. The United States is expected to extend
its debt limit by nearly four months to May 19, temporarily
defusing fears of a damaging default.
In the U.S., West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
rose this month, narrowing its spread with Brent CL-LCO1=R to
less than $16, after an expanded Seaway oil pipeline started
operations and eased a glut in the U.S. Midwest region.
Technical charts showed that WTI may try to extend gains to
hit $100 by the end of this month, Hasegawa said, adding that
this could also boost Brent prices.
The Obama administration has delayed a decision on
TransCanada Corp's rerouted Keystone XL oil pipeline
until after March, even though Nebraska's governor on Tuesday
approved a plan for part of the line running through his state.
The pipeline would send Canadian crude to refineries in
Texas and help clear more of the oil stockpile in the Midwest
that has weighed on U.S. oil futures.
Goldman Sachs cut its 2014 U.S. crude forecast by
$1.50 to $96.50 per barrel on Tuesday, and warned that the Texas
Gulf Coast may face a glut of light sweet crude oil later this
year as other expanded pipelines move more oil south from the
Midwest.
The American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly
U.S. oil inventory data on Wednesday, delayed by one day due to
a holiday. Data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's will be released on Thursday.
The data is expected to show builds in U.S. crude, gasoline
and distillate inventories, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)