By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Brent crude edged up to a more
than three-month high above $115 per barrel on Thursday, as the
U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to stick to its bond-buying
stimulus plan and upbeat euro zone data fuelled optimism about
oil demand.
But a surprise contraction in U.S. economic growth and a
surge in crude stocks to a seasonal record last week in the
world's top oil consumer kept a lid on gains.
"After many years of fears that the economy is going to
crash, it seemed like the worst is behind us. So better news out
of China and expectations for recovery in the United States
caused risk money to come back into equities, commodities and
energy," said Tony Nunan, an oil risk manager at Mitsubishi.
Brent rose 13 cents to $115.03 a barrel by 0404 GMT,
after hitting $115.25 earlier in the day -- the highest since
Oct. 16. U.S. crude was down 3 cents at $97.91, after
reaching a more than four-month high on Wednesday.
Riskier assets, like oil, metals and equities, have been
boosted in recent days by a slew of economic data indicating
global growth was gaining traction, and more recently by the
Fed's accommodative policy.
The Fed on Wednesday kept its monthly bond-buying plan while
indicating a recent stall in U.S. economic growth was likely
temporary and predicting the nation's job market would continue
to improve at a modest pace.
U.S. private-sector employers added 192,000 jobs in January,
more than economists were expecting, a report by a payrolls
processor showed on Wednesday.
Traders are now waiting for key U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
on Friday and official manufacturing data out of China that is
expected to show factory activity picking up
pace.
China's promising economic growth forecast for 2013 has
raised expectations for robust demand for fuel from the top
energy consumer, while data from the euro zone that show
economic sentiment improving more than expected across all
sectors in January has also helped brighten the outlook for oil
demand.
Japan's December factory output rose at the fastest pace in
a year and a half and firms expect further gains, raising hopes
that stabilising global demand and exports will help pull the
world's third largest oil consumer's economy from its slump.
SUPPLY
Supply worries stemming from geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East continued to underpin oil prices.
Israeli warplanes bombed a convoy near Syria's border with
Lebanon, sources told Reuters, apparently targeting weapons
destined for Hezbollah in what some called a warning to Damascus
not to arm Israel's Lebanese enemy.
But Mitsubishi's Nunan cautioned that the oil market "feels
oversupplied...so beats me why (prices) are so strong".
U.S. commercial crude inventories increased by nearly 6
million barrels in the week to Jan. 25, led by a 1.9 million
barrel rise on the Gulf Coast, according to data the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a 2.6-million-barrel build in stockpiles.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)