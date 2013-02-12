* North likely carried out nuclear test -Yonhap
* U.S. crude stocks seen up 2.9 mln bbls -Reuters poll
* China closed for Lunar New Year holiday
TOKYO, Feb 12 Brent crude futures rose to stay
above $118 a barrel on Tuesday in thin trade due to Lunar New
Year holidays in Asia, with investors focusing on seismic
activity in North Korea that South Korea said indicated
Pyongyang had carried out a promised nuclear test.
South Korea's presidential office said that a quake,
measured 4.9 by the U.S. Geological Survey, was "likely" a
nuclear test, according to the South's Yonhap news agency.
North Korea is not prone to seismic activity, and the USGS
said the epicentre was close to the North's known nuclear test
site.
London Brent crude for March delivery, which expires
on Wednesday, was trading 10 cents higher at $118.23 a barrel by
0306 GMT, after settling down 77 cents on Monday. Brent is down
0.8 percent from a nine-month high above $119 hit on Friday, on
the back of a surge in Chinese trade in January.
U.S. crude for March delivery was down 16 cents at
$96.87 a barrel.
China and Singapore are among the nations on holiday in Asia
on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to take big positions.
Developments in the euro zone threaten to weigh further on
equities and global oil demand. Germany, France and Italy are
set to release their latest quarterly figures on gross domestic
product, which are expected to point to a contraction in the
three major European economies.
Oil markets were also monitoring developments in the Middle
East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday
that new centrifuges Iran was installing for its uranium
enrichment programme could cut by a third the time needed to
create a nuclear bomb.
Diplomats believe, however, that Iran may have resumed
converting small amounts of its higher-grade enriched uranium
into reactor fuel thereby slowing a growth in stockpiles that
could be used to make weapons.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
Oil markets were also focusing on weekly inventory data in
top consumer the United States. U.S. commercial crude oil
stockpiles are expected to have increased 2.9 million barrels
last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of four analysts showed on
Monday.
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel, were projected to be down 800,000 barrels on average,
while gasoline inventories were seen unchanged.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute releases its
weekly report at 1630 EST (2130 GMT). The U.S. government's
Energy Information Administration is set to follow with its own
figures on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)