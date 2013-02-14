* Gasoline leads oil higher on supply concern
* Euro zone Q4 contraction greater than expected
* IAEA, Iran fail to reach deal on new nuclear talks
By Gabriel Debenedetti
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Oil prices edged up on Thursday
as fears about U.S. gasoline supply pulled the complex higher,
overshadowing concerns of weakening economic output in the euro
zone.
Gasoline prices rose more than 2 percent on the expectation
that a busy refinery maintenance season could draw down
stockpiles, despite current healthy levels.
"About the only thing going on is a panic attack regarding
gasoline. There is a fear in the marketplace that gasoline
supplies will fall short," said Tim Evans, an energy analyst for
Citi Futures Perspective.
Gasoline inventories on the U.S. East Coast rose to their
highest in nearly a year, according to government data on
Wednesday.
"We have the data over on one side of the balance here, and
we have this surging price that reflects anxiety over the future
on the other," Evans said.
Brent crude oil edged up 12 cents to settle at
$118.00 per barrel. April Brent futures became the front-month
contract on Thursday. U.S. crude rose 30 cents to $97.31.
The U.S. RBOB gasoline contract settled up more than
8 cents per U.S. gallon at $3.1166.
European data dampened expectations of higher oil demand.
Euro zone economic output fell 0.6 percent in the final quarter
of 2012, according to the European Union's statistics office.
This was greater than the 0.4 percent decline expected by
analysts polled by Reuters.
Germany, France and Italy saw their economies, the three
biggest in the euro zone, shrink more than expected. The German
economy contracted by 0.6 percent, its worst performance since
2009 and well below analyst forecasts.
Data showed the number of Americans filing claims for
unemployment fell more than expected last week, suggesting an
accelerating economic recovery for the world's largest oil
consumer.
OIL SUPPLY CONCERNS
Supply worries in the Middle East returned to the forefront
after the International Atomic Energy Agency failed to reach a
deal in talks with Iran over investigating the country's nuclear
program.
Additionally, earlier optimism that oil consumption would
increase was offset on Wednesday when the International Energy
Agency cut its 2013 oil demand growth forecast.
This report contradicted the assessments of the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, which both had forecast
faster-than-expected growth in global oil demand this year.
