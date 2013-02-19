* Investors cautious ahead of Italy's parliamentary
elections
* Technical charts point to fall in oil prices
* U.S. oil inventories data delayed to Wed, Thurs
* Iran turns down offer to ease gold sanctions
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Brent crude held steady above
$117 per barrel on Tuesday after settling down for the third
straight session the previous day, with traders looking ahead to
Italy's upcoming elections.
Political uncertainty in Italy could add to woes in the euro
zone and raise questions about oil demand. Italy is the euro
zone's third-biggest economy and if parliementary election
results over the weekend threaten its economic reform, that
could darken the outlook for a region already in a
deeper-than-forecast recession.
"We've just came off from the peak a little and the market
is beginning to focus on the Italian elections," said Ric
Spooner, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney,
pointing to rising caution among investors in risk markets.
"The caution might be a bit sharper in oil as we had quite a
bit of a run-up and the market is vulnerable to bad news at the
moment."
Brent crude for April delivery edged up 9 cents to
$117.47 a barrel by 0404 GMT after settling down for the third
straight session on Monday. U.S. crude for March fell 28
cents from Friday's close to $95.58.
There was no settlement for U.S. crude futures on Monday due
to a holiday there.
Brent is nearly $2 off a 9-month high of $119.17 hit earlier
in February on a price run-up spurred by economic recoveries in
the world's top two oil consumers -- the United States and China
-- and higher demand forecasts from he U.S. Energy Information
Administration and OPEC.
Trading will pick up later on Tuesday as U.S.-based traders
return from their break. Release of U.S. oil inventories data
has been delayed to Wednesday and Thursday.
Technical charts point to lower prices in the absence of
fresh data that could sway the market.
Brent oil is expected to fall into a range of
$111.97-$113.67 per barrel over the next four weeks, similar to
a downtrend between March and June last year, Reuters markets
analyst Wang Tao said.
A technical analysis of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price
chart showed the U.S. crude is in a potential double top
formation, a bearish signal, and it could break below a support
level of $94.90, Spooner said.
Investors are also eyeing the next round of nuclear talks
between major powers and Iran next week.
Sanctions on the OPEC producer have reduced its oil exports,
which could have fallen below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in
January, according to estimates from the International Energy
Agency (IEA).
"With a significant geopolitical risk premium currently
priced in, we feel that some downside is warranted, unless there
is a significant escalation in MENA (Middle East North Africa)
tensions," Marc Ground, a commodities analyst at Standard Bank
said in a note.
Major world powers have offered to ease sanctions on
Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals in exchange for the
closure of a uranium enrichment plant, but a spokesman for
Iran's foreign ministry turned it down on Monday.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)