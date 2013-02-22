* Investors eye debate on Fed bond-buying programme, US
budget
* U.S. oil demand nearly 2 pct down in Jan - API
* U.S. crude stockpiles at highest level since last summer -
EIA
* Iran moves ahead with nuclear enrichment, defy the West
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Brent crude rebounded above
$114 a barrel on Friday but stayed on track for its largest
weekly loss since early December, as investors focused on a
debate in the United States on when it would pull a plug on its
stimulus programme.
Brent fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday, its steepest drop
since November, during a two-day rout fuelled by worries that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could wind down its bond buying
programme earlier than expected and that Saudi Arabia could
raise its oil output.
Weak economic data out of the United States and the euro
zone added to concerns that the global economy is still
struggling.
Brent crude for April rose 57 cents to $114.10 a
barrel by 0358 GMT while U.S. crude was at $93.32, up 48 cents,
after hitting a six-week low in the previous session.
"It's unlikely that the Fed would begin to wind down its QE
programme until the U.S. economic growth is improving at a
faster rate than currently," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Global Markets in Sydney.
The debate on whether the Fed should tighten its monetary
policy continued on Thursday although economic data is still
pointing to a tepid recovery, supporting the case for the Fed to
maintain its bond-buying programme.
The Fed's asset purchases have resulted in a flood of
liquidity that has fed a bid for riskier assets such as oil amid
a climate of ultra-low interest rates.
Investors will also watch the U.S. budget debate as
President Barack Obama called Republican leaders on Thursday to
resume negotiations.
"We still think Brent is toppish and we're not uber
optimistic about the U.S. economy," said Jeremy Friesen, a
commodities strategist at Societe Generale. "Maybe the market
still doesn't appreciate the risk in the March sequester."
The sequester refers to spending cuts across the U.S.
government that will take effect on March 1 that could hurt its
economy and lead to job losses if the White House and
Republicans cannot agree on how to deal with the budget crisis.
U.S. oil data released on Thursday were mostly bearish. Oil
demand had fallen by almost 2 percent in January from a year
earlier, the American Petroleum Institute said. Crude oil
stockpiles rose more than expected to 4.14 million barrels last
week, the highest level since July last year.
"I wouldn't be a buyer here because we have some challenges
in the near term such as seasonal weak demand," Friesen said.
"If you see a confluence of bearish factors such as fiscal
cuts in the U.S., concerns about slow growth in Europe and less
optimism about sustaining growth in China, then we might see
prices dropping to $100."
Oil prices also gained support from rising tensions between
the West and Iran ahead of a resumption of talks next week. The
U.N. nuclear watchdog said Iran has begun installing advanced
centrifuges at its main uranium enrichment plant.
Iran could face further sanctions as U.S. lawmakers are
crafting a bill designed to stop the European Central Bank from
handling business from the Iranian government.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)