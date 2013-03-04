* Brent slightly higher, U.S. crude eases
* Next Brent target seen at $107.79-$108.16 - analyst
By Ramya Venugopal
SINGAPORE, March 4 Brent crude futures nudged
higher after dropping more than 7 percent in the past three
weeks but stayed below $111 per barrel on concerns a fiscal
crisis in the United States and worrying data from China may
weigh on oil demand in the top two consumers.
Automatic spending cuts were triggered in the United States
on Friday as lawmakers failed to agree on a resolution to
prevent them, while China's manufacturing growth cooled in
February to a four-month low and a survey showed that Middle
East oil output rose.
According to the International Monetary Fund, the cuts could
cost the world's biggest oil consumer about 0.5 percent of its
economic growth, a factor that would weigh on global oil demand.
The impact will likely be felt in the second quarter, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a report on Friday.
"Economic growth and oil demand is, at best, moderate, and
there is the possibility of fiscal tightening in the U.S.," said
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Overall, the general outlook for oil markets remains that
of moderate demand growth and good supply."
Brent futures rose 10 cents to $110.5 per barrel at
0238 GMT. It is down 7.3 percent from this year's high of
$119.17 reached in February. The next target for Brent will be
$107.79-$108.16, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. crude fell 7 cents to $90.61 per barrel, after
briefly falling below its 200-day moving average on Friday. It
may slip to $89.47, said Wang Tao.
Supporting prices in the short-term, the UK Brent oil
pipeline system remained shut on Sunday as the operator of the
Cormorant Alpha platform in the North Sea investigated a leak of
hydrocarbons into one of the platform's legs. This is its second
closure in seven weeks.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)