* U.S. crude hits new 2013 low near $90 a barrel
* U.S. automatic spending cuts stoke recovery fears
* Slowdown in China's factory output weighs on oil
* Output at Libya's Elephant and Wafa fields curbed
(Updates with settlement prices)
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. oil futures fell to their
lowest level in 2013 on Monday, declining for a third
consecutive session in reaction to slowing growth in China and
indicators that oil markets are amply supplied.
Brent crude fell for a fifth straight session, reversing
slight gains earlier that traders had attributed to oil supply
disruptions in Libya and in Europe's North Sea region.
U.S. crude for April delivery fell 56 cents to settle
at $90.12 a barrel, after falling below $90 a barrel earlier for
the first time since December. U.S. crude has fallen around $8
per barrel over the last month.
Brent fell 31 cents to settle at $110.09.
Over the weekend, China reported that its services sector
expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February, and
factory growth also cooled to multi-month lows.
In the United States, automatic government spending cuts,
known as the "sequester," were triggered on Friday as lawmakers
failed to agree on a resolution to prevent them.
According to the International Monetary Fund, the U.S.
spending cuts could cost the world's biggest oil consumer about
0.5 percent of its economic growth, a factor that could weigh on
global oil demand.
Concerns over the prospects of the euro zone's recovery were
highlighted as the region's sentiment tumbled in March, breaking
a six-month trend of gains.
"Economic sentiment has shifted, and we're also seeing the
first stages of long liquidation in the oil market. Money
managers had increased their exposure (to oil) a lot over a ten
week period," said energy analyst Tim Evans at Citi Futures in
New York.
"They are now recognizing that we don't have physical demand
to justify higher price levels."
In the United States, total oil inventories are up 9 percent
from year-ago levels and domestic oil and liquids production has
risen by around one-fifth due largely to a boom in shale
drilling, Evans added, citing the most recent data from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The agency also reported last week that U.S. oil demand in
2012 was the lowest since 1996.
DISRUPTIONS
The changing supply-demand dynamics in the United States
help to minimize the oil price impact from supply disruptions
elsewhere.
The 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) UK Brent pipeline was shut
on Saturday for the second time in seven weeks after a leak was
found at the Cormorant Alpha platform in the North Sea.
The operator of the 10,000 bpd platform said on Monday it
was still unclear when the pipeline system would reopen.
Total halted all its oil exports from the North
Sea area due to the shutdown.
A venture between Libya's national oil company and Italy's
ENI was forced to curb oil output at the its Elephant
and Wafa fields by 25 percent following weekend clashes.
That could be extended to 50 percent from its regular output
of 210,000 barrels per day, the venture's chairman said.
Crude output from the 12-member Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose to 30.32 million
barrels per day in February from 30.21 million in January, the
first climb since October, a Reuters survey showed.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer and Cezary Podkul in New York.
Additional reporting by Ron Bousso and Ramya Vanygopal. Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)