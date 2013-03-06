* Dow record bolsters risk sentiment, lifts Asian shares,
base metals
* Investors await succession plans in Venezuela after
Chavez's death
* U.S. crude stocks rise 5.6 mln bbls, fuel stocks fall -API
* Coming Up: EIA petroleum status report; 1530 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, March 6 Brent futures rose towards
$112 a barrel on Wednesday, tracking the surge in equity markets
and expectations of a revival in demand growth following
positive data from the United States and China, two of the
world's top oil consumers.
Growing signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and continued
support from the Federal Reserve boosted the Dow Jones
industrial average to a record closing high on Tuesday. For oil,
support also came from China's pledge to keep growing at 7.5
percent, countering worries over the expansion of the world's
second-biggest economy, and North Sea supply disruptions.
Brent crude gained 29 cents to $111.90 a barrel by
0430 GMT, after settling $1.52 higher and snapping a five-day
losing streak, the longest since early December. U.S. oil
gained 22 cents to $91.04.
"Commodity prices are catching up," said Tetsu Emori, a
commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments in Tokyo.
"China's statement on GDP growth is very positive for oil
demand, and recent data suggests the growth outlook in the
United States is good. These should support prices."
The encouraging economic outlook may push Brent to at least
$120 a barrel and U.S. oil to $100 by summer, Emori said.
Wall Street's record close encouraged investors to take more
risk, boosting Asian shares, base metals and other
commodity-linked currencies, while the U.S. dollar eased 0.14
percent against a basket of currencies.
The surge in U.S. equities was driven, in part, by data
showing the U.S. services sector accelerated to its fastest pace
in a year in February, helped by a rise in new orders and demand
for exports, an industry report showed.
Markets were now awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due
this week for further clues on the health of the economy.
The oil market is also watching developments in Venezuela,
following the death of President Hugo Chavez after a two-year
battle with cancer. Investors are on the look out for a
succession plan in the OPEC nation. The country's oil industry
was operating normally and no disruption was expected, state oil
company PDVSA said.
"His death is not likely to have any major impact on the oil
market," Emori said. "But investors are waiting and watching."
CAPPING GAINS
Yet gains were capped by medium-term concerns such as rising
U.S. crude supply and the country's fiscal crisis, which have
pushed Brent down about $8 a barrel since a high of $119.17
touched in mid-February.
Weekly U.S. inventory data released by the American
Petroleum Institute after the settlement showed a steep build of
5.6 million barrels in domestic crude stockpiles for the week to
March 1, including a 259,000-barrel build at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. oil contract.
Product stockpiles fell slightly more than analysts'
expectations, however. Traders will now be watching for weekly
stockpile data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
due out on Wednesday, for further insight into inventories.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)