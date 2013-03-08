* U.S. February nonfarm payrolls up more than expected
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 8 Brent crude futures edged
lower on Friday as U.S. jobs data strengthened the dollar, while
U.S. gasoline futures rallied to a 2013 high because high-priced
ethanol credits, or RINs, are raising refiners' costs and making
fuel imports too expensive.
The U.S. currency hit a 3-1/2-year high versus the yen and a
three-month peak against the euro after the government reported
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in February,
adding 236,000 jobs and easily beating economists' expectations
for a gain of 160,000.
Brokers and analysts said recent high prices for ethanol
blending credits, or RINs, had closed the arbitrage window for
gasoline imports from Europe. RIN stands for Renewable
Identification Number, a numeric code that producers or
importers of renewable fuels are required to generate for each
gallon.
Importers incur the obligation to have enough credits to
comply with U.S. renewable fuel law and current high prices make
them too expensive to buy.
Brent April crude slipped 30 cents to settle at
$110.40 a barrel after falling to $109.14 during the session.
Brent managed to post a small 0.4 percent gain for the week,
snapping a string of three straight weekly losses.
News of a series of explosions in northeast Nigeria hours
after a visit by President Goodluck Jonathan helped limit
Brent's losses.
U.S. April crude edged up 39 cents to settle at
$91.95 a barrel, recovering after sliding to $90.83 during the
session and gaining 1.4 percent for the week.
Money managers cut net long U.S. crude futures and options
positions in the week to March 5, data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
"The employment report showed solid gains," said John
Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. "It appears
good enough to further the equity market rally and the dollar.
Perversely, the strengthening dollar will limit gains in crude
oil, due to the inverse correlation."
However, he noted that the report confirmed solid gains in
gasoline demand, with an increase in drivers going to new jobs.
Investors have been liquidating long positions across the
commodities complex and adding to equity market holdings in the
last two weeks. Global equities hit their
highest level since June 2008 on Friday.
"The easy money is going into stocks, and commodities are
not getting any traction," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity
strategy at Saxo Bank. "The dislocation is growing."
While U.S. heating oil slipped, U.S. gasoline surged.
U.S. April gasoline rose 8.02 cents to settle at
$3.2035 a gallon, having reached $3.2099 during the session, the
highest price for front-month futures since Sept. 28.
"The combination of the spike in RINs and the better than
expected jobs numbers, and a lot of short-covering, pushed
gasoline higher," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures
Group in Chicago.
News of a sulfur recovery unit shut at PBF Energy Inc's
Paulsboro, New Jersey, refinery also helped boost gasoline
futures, brokers and traders said.
The crack spread, or differential between RBOB and U.S.
crude RB-CL1=R jumped more than $2 a barrel to above $42 on
Friday.
CHINA CRUDE OIL IMPORTS DOWN
China's crude oil imports slumped in February, down nearly 9
percent from the February 2012, customs data showed, as high
crude prices and a demand lull during the Lunar New Year break
caused refiners to cut imports.
The crude oil import data helped offset any expected support
from data showing China's exports for January and February up
23.6 percent, beating expectations for a rise of 17.6 percent.
