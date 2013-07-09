* Action in oil products, Brent/WTI spread trade
* Libya's major Sharara oilfield to resume operations
* U.S. crude oil stocks likely fell for 2nd week-poll
(Adds API data, price reaction to data.)
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, July 9 Crude oil prices on both sides
of the Atlantic ended with moderate gains on Tuesday, supported
by a stock market advance and worries over Egypt. But gains were
limited by a strong U.S. dollar and supplies were brought back
online.
Spread trading trumped trading in the straight oil
contracts, which were lackluster in thin volume, one analyst
said.
The spread between the U.S. August and September oil
contracts CLQ3-U3 widened by some 30 cents to a high of 57
cents after Tuesday's settlement. This helped further
backwardation on the oil price futures curve, seen when
prompt-month prices are higher than those further along the
curve.
Traders guessed that a fund or another entity was betting on
a large draw in crude supplies when inventory data is reported
later this afternoon, making oil for the closer delivery months
more valuable.
The spread narrowed some 10 cents after the American
Petroleum Institute released data showing crude inventories fell
by 9 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 3.3
million barrel draw.
Front-month U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1
per barrel to a high of $104.76 after the data's release.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government will release its inventory
report.
Brent crude oil futures ended the day 38 cents
higher at $107.81 per barrel. U.S. crude oil futures settled 39
cents higher at $103.53, after trading as low as $102.31.
Fears that violence in Egypt could ignite conflict in the
broader Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's oil,
continued to lend support to oil prices.
While oil prices had shaved some gains, Brent was still
hovering at a three-month high and U.S. crude at a 14-month
high.
"The majority of last week's near $5 gain is on the back of
geopolitical risk premium," said Gene McGillian, analyst with
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
The U.S. dollar index hit a fresh three-year high
against a basket of currencies, creating headwinds for oil
prices. A good start to the U.S. earnings season underpinned
equities, which supported crude oil prices.
Commodities priced in dollars become more expensive for
holders of other currencies as the dollar strengthens, weakening
demand.
The spread between U.S. gasoline futures and heating oil
1RB-HOQ3 had narrowed to its smallest point in one month,
reflecting the need for traders to square positions after the
previous session, Walter Zimmermann, chief technical analyst for
United-ICAP, said.
On Monday, gasoline futures rallied to seven-week
high while heating oil hit a more than three-month high
at $3.00 a gallon.
"RBOB really got hit hard relative to distillate yesterday
but has gained all of it back," Zimmermann said.
Gasoline futures settled 4 cents higher at $2.92 a gallon,
and heating oil ended virtually flat at $2.98.
The spread between global benchmark Brent crude oil and U.S.
benchmark West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R had levelled out
to around $4.15 to $4.30 per barrel after narrowing to $3.09
last Wednesday. The spread settled at $4.28.
Improved supply from elsewhere in the Middle East helped
push Brent oil prices lower for now. Libya's major Sharara
oilfield will resume operations, and the flow of crude from
Kirkuk in Iraq to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey will resume in
two to three days after being interrupted for weeks due to a
pipeline leak.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration slightly
tightened its 2014 oil demand outlook but left the balance of
the year unchanged.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London and Jessica
Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by James Jukwey, Susan Fenton,
David Evans, Chris Reese, James Dalgleish and Gunna Dickson)